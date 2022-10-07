Comets Lose to Crunch in Preseason Game, 4-3

October 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets took to the ice on Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center in the first of two preseason games before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. The visiting Syracuse Crunch, the Comets opponent, struck early and held on for the victory by a 4-3 score.

After a scoreless first period, it was the Crunch that broke the ice for the game's initial goal after Shawn Element snuck to the weak side post and fired the puck into the gaping net as Utica goal Mareks Mitens had no chance. The Crunch led 1-0 at 1:07. The Crunch, yet again, tallied a goal to give themselves a 2-0 lead and this time it was Daniel Walcott who deflected a shot by Tyson Feist and into the Comets goal at 8:15. The Comets, down 2-0, dusted themselves off and roared back to tie the contest. The first of their two goals during the second period came from defenseman Ivan Chukarov who blasted a shot passed Syracuse netminder Hugo Alnefelt at 15:02. The goal was assisted by Robbie Russo and Daniel Walker. Just forty seconds later the Comets fans were on their feet cheering the game's tying goal. This time it was Billy Jerry who bullied his way to the net and helped the puck in after a Xavier Parent shot was stopped. Joe Gambardella added the secondary assist and the goal at 15:42 tied the game, 2-2. Despite the momentum built by Utica, it was Syracuse that added a goal to end the period. It was Simon Ryfors on the power-play who Jack Thomson and Sean Day at 17:36. After the second stanza, Syracuse led the game 3-2.

The third period saw the Crunch jump right back onto the scoreboard after Simon Ryfors initial shot was stopped by Utica goaltender, Isaac Poulter, who came into the game to spell Mitens, made the first save. The rebound bounced perfectly back for Ryfors who potted his second of the game at 16:36. After this, Syracuse carried a 4-2 lead. With a late power-play in the game, Utica elected to pull their netminder for a two-man advantage and it paid off after Xavier Parent scored with assists to Russo and Sebastian Vidmar at 19:30. Despite the late tally, it wasn't enough to fully close the gap and the Comets lost the contest, 4-3. Both Russo and Parent ended the game with a goal and assist.

Opening night will take place on October 17th inside the Adirondack Bank Center against the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now. Season Ticket Memberships are now available for the 2022-23 Season. All new Season Ticket Members will receive an exclusive Comets 10th anniversary jersey with their ticket package. Season ticket information is available at uticacomets.com/szn. Comets fans can guarantee a ticket to five premier games with the premier pack. This five-game package starts as low as $99 at uticacomets.com/premierpack.

For the complete schedule release, visit uticacomets.com/printable. To download the schedule visit uticacomets.com/download.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.