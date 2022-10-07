Iowa Wild Announces 2022-23 Coca-Cola Local Concert Series Lineup
October 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild announced the lineup for its 2022-23 Coca-Cola Local Concert Series today. The team also added several theme nights, collection drives, and food and beverage specials to the 2022-23 calendar.
Coca-Cola Local Concert Series
Before Saturday home games this season, the Wild will have a local group or artist take the stage on the south side of Wells Fargo Arena, outside fan relations, for the Coca-Cola Local Concert Series. Nine bands will play before puck drop and during intermissions. Eight bands will perform from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the concourse, with the exception of Jake Simon, who will exclusively perform from 4-5 p.m. outside the pregame tailgate. Bands are subject to change.
Fans can see the following bands on these select dates:
Oct. 15 vs. San Jose: Jake Simon
Oct. 22 vs. Texas: Birdchild Duo
Dec. 3 vs. Chicago: Jake Kemble
Dec. 17 vs. Texas: Saxman Jones & Owens Duo
Jan. 7 vs. Rockford: Tank Anthony Band
Jan. 21 vs. Milwaukee: Brother Trucker
Feb. 11 vs. Chicago: The Schmidt Brothers
Mar. 25 vs. Grand Rapids: Brian Herrin Band
Apr. 1 vs. San Diego: The Sheet
New Theme Nights
The Iowa Wild added several theme nights to an already jam-packed schedule. Fans can look forward to these five new dates:
Oct. 22 vs. Texas: Fright Night
Dec. 3 vs. Chicago: WWE Night
Dec. 23 vs. Manitoba: Star Wars Night
Jan. 8 vs. Rockford: Decade Day
Jan. 21 vs. Milwaukee: Hawkeye Night presented by The University of Iowa Center for Advancement
Collection Drives
As the Iowa Wild enters its 10th anniversary season, the team plans to continue to give back to the city of Des Moines through a variety of charitable initiatives. Fans attending the following games can help the Wild collect items benefiting the community:
Nov. 4 vs. Grand Rapids: Winter Clothing Drive presented by Scheels, benefiting Children and Families of Iowa
Jan. 8 vs. Rockford: Food Drive presented by Furniture Options, benefiting Food Band of Iowa
Mar. 12 vs. Manitoba: Youth Sports Equipment Drive presented by Scheels, benefiting Can Play
April 2 vs. San Diego: Pet Supplies Drive presented by Fleet Farm
All fans who donate during a collection drive will receive a ticket to a future Iowa Wild game.
Food & Beverage Specials
Fans 21 and older who attend Saturday home games can find exciting drink specials before and during the games. The Iowa Wild will offer 2 for 1 Confluence beers every Saturday up until puck drop. Saints n Sinners drink specials are $3 off every Saturday for the duration of the game.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10thâ¯anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10thâ¯anniversary season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
