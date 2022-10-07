New Jersey Devils Assign Eight Players to Utica
October 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that they have assigned eight players to the Utica Comets.
The following players, all returning from last season, will make their way to Utica. Forwards, Nolan Foote, Graeme Clarke, Aarne Talvitie and Brian Halonen along with defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk and Reilly Walsh. In addition, the Devils assigned goaltenders Nico Daws and Akira Schmid to Utica.
Opening night will take place on October 17th inside the Adirondack Bank Center against the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now. Also, season Ticket Memberships are now available for the 2022-23 Season. All new Season Ticket Members will receive an exclusive Comets 10th anniversary jersey with their ticket package. Season ticket information is available at uticacomets.com/szn. Comets fans can guarantee a ticket to five premier games with the premier pack. This five-game package starts as low as $99 at uticacomets.com/premierpack.
For the complete schedule release, visit uticacomets.com/printable. To download the schedule visit uticacomets.com/download.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2022
- New York Rangers Assign Jonny Brodzinski to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Iowa Wild Reduces Preseason Roster to 27 - Iowa Wild
- New Jersey Devils Assign Eight Players to Utica - Utica Comets
- Red Wings Send Eight to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Wild Announces 2022-23 Coca-Cola Local Concert Series Lineup - Iowa Wild
- Rockford IceHogs Adjust Thanksgiving Weekend Showdown with Admirals to 7 PM - Rockford IceHogs
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Nick Perbix to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Blues Assign 8 Players to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preseason Game #1 - Silver Knights at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Launch 2022 Share the Warmth Campaign Presented by Red River Co-Op - Manitoba Moose
- Bridgeport Islanders Wrap up Preseason Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Thunderbirds to Offer Complimentary Handicap Parking in October - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Host Islanders in 2022 Preseason Finale at Trinity College - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.