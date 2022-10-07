New Jersey Devils Assign Eight Players to Utica

October 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that they have assigned eight players to the Utica Comets.

The following players, all returning from last season, will make their way to Utica. Forwards, Nolan Foote, Graeme Clarke, Aarne Talvitie and Brian Halonen along with defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk and Reilly Walsh. In addition, the Devils assigned goaltenders Nico Daws and Akira Schmid to Utica.

Opening night will take place on October 17th inside the Adirondack Bank Center against the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now. Also, season Ticket Memberships are now available for the 2022-23 Season. All new Season Ticket Members will receive an exclusive Comets 10th anniversary jersey with their ticket package. Season ticket information is available at uticacomets.com/szn. Comets fans can guarantee a ticket to five premier games with the premier pack. This five-game package starts as low as $99 at uticacomets.com/premierpack.

For the complete schedule release, visit uticacomets.com/printable. To download the schedule visit uticacomets.com/download.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.