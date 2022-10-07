Henderson Silver Knights Drop First Preseason Game

TUCSON, AZ - The Henderson Silver Knights fall, 5-2, to the Tucson Roadrunners in their first preseason game of the 2022-23 season. Six different Knights recorded points during the game, with forward Mason Primeau and defenseman Connor Corcoran both notching goals on the power play.

Tucson grabbed an early lead at 12:28 in the first period, with a goal scored by Lukas Klok. They then doubled it with a power play goal at 3:43 in the second.

But the Silver Knights brought the team within one just a few minutes later. Primeau, assisted by Ivan Morozov and Brendan Brisson, narrowed the score midway through the second.

The Roadrunners would extend their lead with a goal by Guertler, making it a 3-1 game heading into the third period.

Penalties set the tone for the final frame of the game. The Silver Knights and the Roadrunners combined for a total of seven penalties, including two fighting majors, and five power play opportunities. The Knights converted on one of those chances to bring the game within reach. Corcoran, assisted by Connor Ford and Patrick Guay, scored the Silver Knights' second goal at 9:03 in the third period.

But Tucson was quick to answer on their own power play before potting the empty-netter for a final score of 5-2.

The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against Tucson again this Sunday, Oct. 9, at The Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m.

