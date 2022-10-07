Henderson Silver Knights Drop First Preseason Game
October 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
TUCSON, AZ - The Henderson Silver Knights fall, 5-2, to the Tucson Roadrunners in their first preseason game of the 2022-23 season. Six different Knights recorded points during the game, with forward Mason Primeau and defenseman Connor Corcoran both notching goals on the power play.
Tucson grabbed an early lead at 12:28 in the first period, with a goal scored by Lukas Klok. They then doubled it with a power play goal at 3:43 in the second.
But the Silver Knights brought the team within one just a few minutes later. Primeau, assisted by Ivan Morozov and Brendan Brisson, narrowed the score midway through the second.
The Roadrunners would extend their lead with a goal by Guertler, making it a 3-1 game heading into the third period.
Penalties set the tone for the final frame of the game. The Silver Knights and the Roadrunners combined for a total of seven penalties, including two fighting majors, and five power play opportunities. The Knights converted on one of those chances to bring the game within reach. Corcoran, assisted by Connor Ford and Patrick Guay, scored the Silver Knights' second goal at 9:03 in the third period.
But Tucson was quick to answer on their own power play before potting the empty-netter for a final score of 5-2.
The Henderson Silver Knights will face off against Tucson again this Sunday, Oct. 9, at The Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2022
- Henderson Silver Knights Drop First Preseason Game - Henderson Silver Knights
- Belleville Sens Lose Preseason Opener - Belleville Senators
- Penguins Shut Out Phantoms in Second Preseason Game - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolves Fall to Admirals 3-1 in Exhibition Play - Chicago Wolves
- Nolan Maier Stands Tall in Preseason Opener - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 4-3, in Preseason Opener - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Return to Ice in Preseason Play, But Bruins Prevail - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Lose to Crunch in Preseason Game, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Complete Preseason Sweep of Islanders with 5-1 Victory at Trinity College - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders Fall to Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Reign Launch New and Improved Website - Ontario Reign
- Calgary Wranglers Unveil Home & Away Jerseys - Calgary Wranglers
- IceHogs Announce Community Fund Supported by Chicago Blackhawks Foundation - Rockford IceHogs
- New York Rangers Assign Jonny Brodzinski to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Iowa Wild Reduces Preseason Roster to 27 - Iowa Wild
- New Jersey Devils Assign Eight Players to Utica - Utica Comets
- Red Wings Send Eight to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Wild Announces 2022-23 Coca-Cola Local Concert Series Lineup - Iowa Wild
- Rockford IceHogs Adjust Thanksgiving Weekend Showdown with Admirals to 7 PM - Rockford IceHogs
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Nick Perbix to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Blues Assign 8 Players to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preseason Game #1 - Silver Knights at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Launch 2022 Share the Warmth Campaign Presented by Red River Co-Op - Manitoba Moose
- Bridgeport Islanders Wrap up Preseason Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Thunderbirds to Offer Complimentary Handicap Parking in October - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Host Islanders in 2022 Preseason Finale at Trinity College - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Silver Knights Drop First Preseason Game
- Cormier: Every Year Is Another Step
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce M Resort as First-Ever Jersey Patch Partner
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce M Resort as First-Ever Jersey Patch Partner
- Silver Knights Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster