Wolf Pack Host Islanders in 2022 Preseason Finale at Trinity College

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will close out their brief two-game preseason slate tonight when they play host to the Bridgeport Islanders. Tonight's home game, which starts at 6:00 p.m., will not be held at the XL Center. The game will be played at Trinity College at the Koeppel Community Sports Center, located at 175 New Britain Avenue, Hartford, CT.

This game is open to the public, with doors opening at 5:15 p.m. This is a non-ticketed event, but fans are encouraged to make a $5 charitable donation upon entering the facility.

Parking is limited at the Koeppel Community Sports Center, and concessions will not be available for purchase.

The Wolf Pack opened the 2022 preseason with a 5-4 victory on Thursday afternoon against the Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena. After falling behind 3-0, the Wolf Pack stormed back on goals by Patrick Khodorenko, Tim Theocharidis, and Alex Whelan to tie the contest.

A Jimmy Lambert goal at 9:04 of the second period put the Islanders back in front 4-3, a lead they would hold heading into the third period. Lauri Pajuniemi struck on the powerplay at 3:33 of the final stanza to tie the game 4-4, while Blake Hillman would score at 15:40 to put the Wolf Pack ahead for good.

Dylan Garand collected the victory, making nine saves on nine shots in 29:17 of action. The full post-game recap can be read here.

The Wolf Pack currently have 20 forwards, 12 defensemen, and five goaltenders on the Training Camp roster.

Forwards (20): Easton Brodzinski, Will Cuylle, Cristiano DiGiacinto, Turner Elson, Tanner Fritz, Tim Gettinger, Brendan Harris, Karl Henriksson, Zach Jordan, Patrick Khodorenko, Ryder Korczak, Ryan Lohin, Lauri Pajuniemi, Matt Rempe, Austin Rueschhoff, Gustav Rydahl, C.J. Smith, Sam Sternschein, Bobby Trivigno, and Alex Whelan.

Defensemen (12): Ty Emberson, Zach Giuttari, Louka Henault, Blake Hillman, Luke Martin, Joe Masonius, Matthew Robertson, Jake Ryczek, Brandon Scanlin, Hunter Skinner, Tim Theocharidis, and Andy Welinski.

Goaltenders (5): Talyn Boyko, Louis Domingue, Parker Gahagen, Dylan Garand, and Olof Lindbom.

The Wolf Pack open the 2022-23 season on Friday, October 14th, when they visit the Charlotte Checkers at 7:00 p.m. The club hosts its home opener on Saturday, October 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town.

