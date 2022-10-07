Rockford IceHogs Adjust Thanksgiving Weekend Showdown with Admirals to 7 PM

The Rockford IceHogs today announced a time change to their Friday, Nov. 25 contest against the Milwaukee Admirals at BMO Harris Bank Center. The two clubs will celebrate a $2 Beer Friday and open Thanksgiving weekend at 7 p.m., adjusted from the previous 5 p.m.

TIME CHANGE: Rockford vs. Milwaukee - Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. (From 5 p.m.)

Kick off the weekend with $2 beers on $2 Beer Fridays! The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of the second intermission.

Join the IceHogs' Opening Act with Hard Rock Casino-Rockford on Oct. 22!

The IceHogs celebrate Opening Night at the BMO on Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. Start the celebration with the IceHogs and the Hard Rock Casino - Rockford for The IceHogsOpening Act with a block party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. outside the BMO featuring Rockford band, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts.

