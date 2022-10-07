Calgary Wranglers Unveil Home & Away Jerseys

October 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







On August 2, 2022, The Wranglers, American Hockey League affiliate of the Calgary Flames, become the second team to don the name in Calgary following the Calgary Wranglers of the Western Canadian Junior Hockey League (WCHL) who came to Calgary in 1977. The WCHL Wranglers played in Calgary for ten seasons, graduating such Flames alumni as Kelly Kisio, Dana Murzyn, and Mike Vernon to the National Hockey League.

The Calgary Wranglers jersey brings a fresh, new look to the original Wranglers logo and jersey design that had a significant era in Calgary hockey history.

New Wranglers merchandise is available at all CGY Team Stores and FanAttic retail locations. Retail jerseys will be available for sale within the coming weeks. For more information on all ticket options to watch the Calgary Wranglers live at the Scotiabank Saddledome this season, please join the Calgary Wranglers Ticket Registry at calgaryflames.com/wranglers or call the Wranglers Sales Team at (403) 777-4646 (option 2).

Last season, Calgary's American Hockey League affiliate finished second in the AHL with a record of 45-16-7 for 97 points, winning the Pacific Division and earning their way to the Western Conference Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.