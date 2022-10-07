IceHogs Announce Community Fund Supported by Chicago Blackhawks Foundation

Since the Rockford IceHogs' inception in 1999, the organization has operated a charitable arm that has supported organizations and causes in the greater Rockford region. Formerly known as the IceHogs Charitable Foundation, the IceHogs Community Fund, supported by the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, will continue to strengthen the IceHogs' impact on the community by supporting initiatives that will help make the Rockford region a better place to work, live, and play. Through partnerships with local organizations, theIceHogs Community Fund will be dedicated to community outreach, social impact, and growing the game of hockey by working to broaden exposure and reduce barriers to the sport.

As a first significant action as the IceHogs Community Fund, the Fund awarded a $50,000 grant to Think Big!, a Rockford-based organization that supports minority owned businesses by helping to remove barriers that prevent the minority community from business growth and development. The grant will help Think Big! launch the "Think Big! School of Business 2.0" and allow Think Big! to provide mini grants to minority owned businesses to overcome obstacles and advance their business.

"We believe that as barriers are removed existing and aspiring entrepreneurs will be inspired and encouraged to think big! We know that we do not stand alone in this passion for seeing the growth of entrepreneurship in our region," said Dr. Sheila Hill, Co-founder of Think Big!. "This grant is an example of this shared passion as we celebrate the gracious support of the Rockford IceHogs."

"We are thrilled to be able to support the great work being done by Think Big! and look forward to seeing them continue to grow and develop more entrepreneurs in the Rockford region," said Dave Costello, Manager of Community Relations for the Rockford IceHogs. "As the IceHogs Community Fund continues to evolve, we hope to be able to support more organizations like Think Big! that are committed to economic growth in Rockford."

"What we do off the ice is as important as anything we do on it. We are proud to support the community of Rockford through the IceHogs Community Fund," added Sara Guderyahn, Executive Director of Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. "Think Big! represents the community-led programs that we are thrilled to partner with and alongside as they invest in their own neighborhoods fueling entrepreneurism and minority-owned small businesses across Rockford."

Since 1999, the Rockford IceHogs organization has contributed over $1.25 million to support numerous organizations and initiatives in the greater Rockford community.

To learn more about the work and impact of the IceHogs Community Fund, and ways you can support, go to IceHogs.com/Community/ICF.

