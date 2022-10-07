Thunderbirds to Offer Complimentary Handicap Parking in October

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced that, for the month of October, the team has secured complimentary handicapped parking across from the MassMutual Center box office at the ProPark surface lot (East Court Lot - 22 Bruce Landon Way). If you require handicap-accessible parking, a limited number of spaces will be available in this lot. You will be required to show your hanging tag to gain access to the lot.

The Thunderbirds host the Providence Bruins this evening in the club's lone preseason game inside the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Should the East Court Lot reach full capacity by your time of arrival to a Thunderbirds game and you still require accessible parking, city street handicap spaces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on the corner of Bruce Landon Way and Dwight Street, as well as on Court Street across from the MassMutual Center. For a visual representation, please refer to the above map.

For those seeking general parking, there are also additional parking spots and garages within the City of Springfield Parking Authority (SPA). For a list of parking options within the SPA, click here. Free parking is available 24/7 at MGM Springfield (1 MGM Way), and on-street parking is free (where available) after 6 p.m. on weekdays and at all times on weekends.

The Thunderbirds begin their 2022-23 regular season by unveiling their Eastern Conference Championship banner on Opening Night on Saturday, October 15 as they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. The day begins with a Block Party, presented by Community Bank N.A., from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Court Square, featuring live music by Fever.

