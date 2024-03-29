Moose Edge Marlies, 4-3

March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (29-31-2-1) rematched with the North Division's Toronto Marlies (30-22-9-2) on Friday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 2-1 overtime loss against Toronto on Wednesday evening.

Toronto opened the scoring with 6:52 left in the first period on a power play goal from Zach Solow. Topi Niemela's shot from the point was tipped in front and popped out to the side of the net. Solow fought through a check and knocked the puck past a sprawling Thomas Milic. Manitoba tied the contest with 1:32 left in the first off the stick of Parker Ford. Kristian Reichel worked the puck to the point and Dawson Barteaux hammered a one-timer on net. Ford was in the slot and redirected the shot past Dennis Hildeby with a deft tip. Toronto reclaimed their lead with moments later with a tally from Logan Shaw. Mikko Kokkonen fed the pass back and Shaw's shot hit a Moose defender's stick in front and deflected past Milic. Manitoba ended the first down by a score of 2-1 despite outshooting Toronto 17-13 in the frame.

Toronto pushed ahead by a count of 3-1 just 34 seconds into the middle frame with a goal from Max Lajoie. The defenceman sprinted into the zone on an odd-man rush and beat Milic, who was knocked over by a pair of players, with a shot off the post. A review was needed and it was eventually determined to be a good goal. The Moose struck back seconds later on a goal courtesy of Henri Nikkanen. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby knocked the disc ahead and Nikkanen charged in after it. The centre got behind a Marlies defender and lifted the puck past Hildeby. Manitoba tied the contest with a power play marker from Kyle Capobianco. The defenceman took the pass from the point and beat Hildeby with a shot from the wing. Manitoba outshot Toronto 7-5 in the second frame and carried a 3-3 tie into the final 20 minutes of play.

Manitoba took a 4-3 lead 2:46 into the third period with a tally from Carson Golder. Daniel Torgersson made a slick play on the wall and fed Golder, who burned down the ice. The forward used his speed to gain a step on a Marlies defender before beating Hildeby with a quick shot for his first AHL goal. With time dwindling and the Marlies down a goal, Hildeby was called to the bench in favour of the extra attacker. The gambit was unsuccessful and the Moose drove play the rest of the way to preserve the regulation victory. Milic was recorded the victory and ended the contest with 23 stops, while Hildeby picked up the loss on the strength of 24 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Carson Golder (Click for full interview)

"I thought we played a lot harder than last game. We were really good defensively. Fortunately we won."

Statbook

Parker Ford has points in two straight games with three points (1G, 2A)

Ford has notched eight multi-point games this season

Kristian Reichel has points in two straight games with two points (2A)

Kyle Capobianco matched his previous career-high with his 10th goal of the season

Henri Nikkanen set a new career-high with his sixth goal of the campaign

What's Next?

The Moose head on the road for a contest against the Abbotsford Canucks at Abbotsford Centre on Tuesday, April 2. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.

Prepared by Anthony Fusco

