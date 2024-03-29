San Diego Takes Down Roadrunners, 4-0

The San Diego Gulls blanked the Tucson Roadrunners 4-0 Friday night at Tucson Convention Center Arena. San Diego's overall record now stands at 23-30-8-0.

Chase De Leo tallied three assists, giving him 67-114=181 points as a Gull, tying Sam Carrick (86-95=181) as the franchise's all-time points leader. De Leo has helpers in four straight games (0-7=7).

Andrew Agozzino scored his 18th goal, his team-leading 12th on the power play. He ties Alex Limoges in 2021-22 for most PPG in a season in Gulls AHL history. He continues to lead San Diego skaters in points (18-33=51).

Glenn Gawdin picked up 1-1=2 points, bringing his points total to 22-39=51. It marks the third time in Gulls AHL history multiple players have recorded 50-plus points in a single season (also Agozzino) and the first time since 2018-19 (Sam Carrick, 61; Chase De Leo, 55).

Ben King earned 1-2=3 points on the night, setting a new AHL career-high for points in a game. He ranks second among Gulls rookies in goals, one behind Nikita Nesterenko (15).

Sasha Pastujov netted his eighth goal of the season, giving him goals in back-to-back games and points in three straight (2-1=3).

Nathan Gaucher added his 12th assist of the season, his fourth point in his last five games (3-1=4).

Judd Caulfield also earned an assist, his 11th.

Tomas Suchanek became the first Gulls rookie goaltender to post three shutouts in a season after stopping all 26 shots faced. He ranks fourth among AHL rookie goalies in shutouts.

Nico Myatovic made his professional debut.

The San Diego wrap up their back-to-back with the Roadrunners tomorrow night (7 p.m. PDT; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Chase De Leo

On tying Sam Carrick on the franchise's all-time points leaderboard:

If you're not first, you're last. Obviously, it was more exciting for me to get the win. We've had some battles against Tucson this year, it's just nice to come out on top. It was nice on the power play, be able to connect for a few. Thought that was the most complete team game we've played in the last couple years I've been here honestly. From top to bottom, I thought everybody contributed. Obviously, Suchanek, unbelievable, another shutout. It's an honor, it's a privilege to wear the C and put this jersey on and represent hockey in Southern California every night.

On the playoffs hope staying alive:

It's huge. Playoffs or not, I think if we play that way every game, we're going to give our opponent some trouble. Like I said, honestly, I thought top to bottom everybody contributed. Nice game by Nico, first game in the American League, I thought he did a great job. Yeah, it's huge. We just need to keep pushing forward, try not to look too far ahead or look at the standings, just have a great push and finish to the end here and see what happens.

On having the opportunity to surpass Carrick tomorrow:

It'll come. I think every game, obviously, my job is to contribute offensively and help my team, but not cheap for offense, you know? Never been that guy to cherry pick or take short cuts. It's exciting Obviously I want to be at the top, I think everybody does, but I'm just looking forward to getting another win tomorrow and the rest will fall into place.

On facing Tucson again tomorrow:

I think eat quickly, go to sleep, wake up, and then hopefully just do it all over again, exact same.

Goaltender Tomas Suchanek

On his third shutout of the season:

The guys played in front of me great the whole 60 minutes. They were blocking shots, backchecking. So, this is going for the guys.

On becoming the first Gulls rookie goaltender with three shutouts in a season:

That sounds nice. I would still change it for a playoff spot, but it's nice because of the guys. They play great for me and I'm happy to be here for sure.

On bouncing back from a rough stretch:

Finally. The last couple of games, they're not good from my side. So I really needed to come back and I'm glad it was today and then I could finally jump out a little more higher and continue until the end of the year.

On facing Tucson again tomorrow:

If we're going to do exactly what we did today, I think we can have the same result. We played great today. We deserved to win, and I think if we're going to keep playing like that tomorrow, we can win again.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On if this was the most complete game he's seen from the team:

I echo the same thoughts as Chase. I think that was as complete of a game from our group that I can remember from the season. We felt like we took a giant step forward in our last game. Unfortunately, the result wasn't there for us in the end, but bridging from a Calgary game where we were disconnected, it was far away from the team that we want to be and the way we want to play. We knew we were on the right track and if we could just clean up a couple things, play a little bit smarter in a few areas, and that is exactly what the guys did tonight. Tomas was obviously fantastic, but it's a great effort by the guys.

On Chase De Leo's historic night:

For me, Chase's game tonight was all about his skating and his work. He drove so much play. He worked back and I think his commitment to that drove the play of our team. That is how steady our group was and good on him. He is a gifted offensive player to be able to collect three points and it is something he is able to do on any given night. It would be fun to watch him get that next one.

On what he saw from the group defensively:

There were a couple scrambles in front of our net, but for the most part shots were from the outside. Our box outs were strong. We know how dangerous Tucson is in their transition and I thought that we did a good job of staying on top and limiting their ability to get the big rushes. Tomas was great, he had the answer when we needed him.

On facing Tucson again tomorrow:

Reset. Rest. Learn. There are always opportunities to get a little bit better. That will be our focus as we get into tomorrow.

