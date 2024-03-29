Ads Hemmed in by Hogs

March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Wade Allison scored the Admirals lone goal as they saw their three-game winning streak snapped in a 5-1 loss to the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night at Panther Arena in front of hundreds of dogs in the team's second Sendik's Dog Day.

The IceHogs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Cole Guttman and Louis Crevier just 2:11 apart to begin the game.

Allison cut the Hogs lead in half with his third goal with the Admirals at 7:30 of the opening stanza. The play started when Anthony Angelo picked off a Rockford pass on the half-wall and carried the puck behind the net before dishing to Allison, who was stationed on the doorstep and he knocked it home short-side.

However, Rockford pushed their lead to 3-1 at 4:42 of the second period when Mike Hardman's backhander from right in front of the crease went over the outstretched glove of Ads netminder Troy Grosenick.

The IceHogs made it 4-1 when a shot from former Admiral Rem Pitlick deflected in off an Admirals stick at with 6:38 to go in the game and they sealed it with an empty netter by Austin Strand at 18:48.

The Admirals look to get back on track on Saturday night when they play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

