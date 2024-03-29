Checkers Top Islanders, 4-1
March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Matt Maggio scored his 14th goal of the season and fourth on the power play, but the Bridgeport Islanders (22-34-6-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 4-1 loss to the Charlotte Checkers (35-23-6-0) at Total Mortgage Arena on Friday.
Brian Pinho and William Dufour each recorded an assist, and Alex Jefferies made his home debut with the Islanders. Jakub Skarek (7-20-5) made 30 saves.
The result snapped Bridgeport's two-game winning streak.
The Checkers broke the ice with a five-on-three power-play goal from Michael Benning just 6:20 into the contest. The Charlotte defenseman sniped a shot from the left circle, going up and over Skarek's shoulder for his ninth goal of the season. Gerry Mayhew and Brendan Perlini recorded the assists.
Just 82 seconds later, Casey Fitzgerald doubled the Checkers' lead with a shot above the right circle. The 27-year-old caught Skarek sliding out of position in the crease, exposing an open net to shoot at. Former Bridgeport defenseman Mitch Vande Sompel and Justin Sourdif helped create the opportunity.
The Checkers made it 3-0 at 13:30 of the second period with Wilmer Skoog's third goal in as many games. Newtown native Mackie Samoskevich fed a centering pass to Skoog in the slot, where he beat Skarek with a hard wrister for his 18th goal of the season. Rasmus Asplund recorded the secondary assist.
The Islanders broke up Magnus Hellberg's shutout bid 13:48 into the third period with a power-play goal from Maggio. After Benning was called for delay of game, Pinho fed a pass over to Maggio above the left circle, where he ripped a one-timer that bounced off Hellberg's leg pad, then banked off the end-boards and across the goal line. Dufour received the secondary assist.
Will Lockwood notched an empty-net exclamation mark 17:40 into the third period for the 4-1 final.
Bridgeport finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.
Next Time Out: The Islanders and Checkers square off in a 7 p.m. rematch tomorrow night at Total Mortgage Arena. All of the action can be seen live via AHLTV.com or heard for free through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2024
- Checkers Stay Hot, Bury Bridgeport 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Top Islanders, 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Moose Edge Marlies, 4-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Elson Scores Twice, Bankier Nets Winner In Iowa's 4-3 Win Over Texas - Iowa Wild
- Ads Hemmed in by Hogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crevier Scores First Pro Goal, Hogs Sink Admirals 5-1 - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Roped by Wranglers, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Megna, Richard Put P-Bruins Past Comets, Clinch Spot in 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Downed by Phantoms, 6-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- 2nd Period Surge Powers T-Birds Over Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Drop 6-2 Decision to Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Rally Past Griffins 4-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Wild Win Tight Fight Over Stars In Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Hatty for Marody at the Cuse - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets' Comeback Stopped by Bruins in 7-4 Loss - Utica Comets
- Zach Aston-Reese Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Nico Myatovic to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Tyler Angle to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Date with Top-Seeded Admirals Awaits IceHogs in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- The 'I-91 Rivalry' Comes to Hartford as Wolf Pack Host Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Condors at Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #63: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Checkers in Back-To-Back Games this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.