Comets' Comeback Stopped by Bruins in 7-4 Loss

March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY. - As the Utica Comets entered the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday night, they did so against an Atlantic Division opponent, the Providence Bruins. With a continued battle for a post season berth, the Comets and their fans understood they needed to continue accruing points in the final ten games of the regular season to have a chance at the playoffs. With the crowd roaring at puck drop, Utica tried to keep that momentum with them as they took on one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Comets found themselves down by four goals in the third period and managed to claw their way back into the game to be within a single goal. However, as the period wound down, the Bruins found two goals to finalize the contest as the Comets were defeated 7-4.

In the opening period, Nathan Legare picked a great time for his first goal as a Utica Comet when he fired a puck through traffic and passed Bruins goalie, Brandon Bussi at 13:10. The goal was his seventh of the season and it was assisted by Colin Felix and Jackson van de Leest. The Bruins tied the game after an unfavorable bounce happened when Comets goalie Nico Daws played the puck into Anthony Richard who sent the puck into the Comets net at 19:28. When the first period ended, the game was tied, 1-1.

During the middle frame the Bruins scored a shorthanded goal at 13:32 by way of Jayson Megna making it a 2-1 game for his squad. They followed that up with a breakaway tally from Marc McLaughlin at 16:13. When the second period ended, the Comets were down 3-1.

In the final period of regulation, Oscar Steen extended the Bruins lead after his shot on a two-on-one opportunity struck at 2:50. He hit the back of the net again at 7:01 cleaning up a rebound chance on Daws during a Bruins powerplay. After both goals in by Steen, the Comets trailed 5-1. Kyle Criscuolo brought the Comets within a goal as he stepped into a shot between the circles and beat Bussi over the blocker at 11:35. The goal was assisted by Chase Stillman and it was Criscuolo's 14th of the season. Filip Engaras boosted the Comets chances when he scored during a six-on-five opportunity for his sixth goal of the season assisted by Tyler Wotherspoon and Topias Vilen. Criscuolo went on to score a second goal of the period at 16:59 for his 15th during another six-on-five situation. Suddenly, the Comets were only down, 5-4. Joe Gambardella and Vilen registered assists and the crowd was sent into a frenzy with the home team only being down by a single goal. Unfortunately, the Comets allowed an empty net goal to Megna at 17:37 and then an even strength goal to Anthony Richard at 17:53. This brought the game to its final score, 7-4.

The Comets are back will return to the Adirondack Bank Center tomorrow against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, March 30 at 5:00 PM. Great seats still available.

