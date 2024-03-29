Game #63: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls

March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Game #63: Tucson Roadrunners (36-20-3-2) vs. San Diego Gulls (22-30-8-0)

Time: Friday, March 29, 7:00 p.m. MST Tucson Convention Center, Tucson Arizona

Referees: #41 Graedy Hamilton, #40 Morgan Macphee

Linespersons: #74 Eric Anderson, #76 Gabe Lomen

The Tucson Roadrunners head back to the TCC for a two-game meetup with their Interstate-8 border rivals the San Diego Gulls. The Roadrunners are 4-0-0-0 against San Diego this season looking for wins five and six. With a win, the Roadrunners can secure their sixth season series victory of the year; with going 5-1-1-1 versus Henderson, 3-1-0-0 versus Chicago, 4-0-0 versus Texas and 2-1-1-0 against Iowa and Calgary. All four games between the Roadrunners and Gulls have ended in one-goal fashion as Tucson remains 19-5-3-2 in one-score games this season.

Three things:

Tucson forward Austin Poganski scored a shorthanded goal in the latest game between these two teams on Feb 2; marking his team leading third shorthanded point (2 goals, 1 assist) of the season. Overall this season, Poganski has 12 total special teams points (7 goals, 5 assists); which is second on the current roster. In addition, Poganski has two points (1 goal, 1 assist) in three games played against the Anaheim Ducks affiliate.

Between goaltenders Matthew Villalta and Dylan Wells, the two have a combined goals against average of 1.77 with a .931 save percentage against San Diego this season. This comes with Villalta's 2.00 goals against average and .920 save percentage in two games and Wells' 1.51 goals against average and .942 save percentage in two games.

Tucson is 5-0-1-0 in the last six home games: marking the longest unbeaten streak this season at the TCC in a span going from March 5 to March 17. In that stretch, the Roadrunners have scored 27 goals (4.50 goals for per game) while allowing just 13 goals (2.16 goals against per game). In those last six home games, Tucson has scored 12 goals in the third periods; including two games where Tucson had four goals in a period; which the Roadrunners have accomplished five times this season. Overall, in the month of March, Tucson has had 11 multiple-goal periods with eight of those coming at the TCC.

What's the word?

"Every game and every team in this league are definitely a hard challenge and you need to face that to your best ability and that's what we have coming forward for us. We are going to gas pedal all the way to the end of the season to get that home ice advantage."

Tucson forward Colin Theisen on facing San Diego with an undefeated record against them and going into the final 10-game stretch of the season.

Number to Know:

0 - The magic number that is now at 0 because the Roadrunners punched their ticket into the 2023-2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night after San Diego lost to Bakersfield. Though Tucson has a secured spot in the playoffs, the team still needs to stay within the top four of the Pacific Division to host the first round at the TCC with 10 games left to go.

Latest Transactions:

On Monday, March 25, the Arizona Coyotes (NHL) recalled Josh Doan from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL).

On Monday, March 25, the Arizona Coyotes (NHL) reassigned John Leonard to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL).

On Monday, March 25, the Arizona Coyotes (NHL) reassigned Cam Crotty to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL)

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, following with "The Voice of The Roadrunners" Adrian Denny as he brings all the action from the TCC. The game can also be seen on AHLtv.

