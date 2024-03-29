Sokolov Scores As Senators Drop First Game Of Weekend Trip To Laval

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators offence was firing on Friday night in Laval, but could only muster one goal on 37 shots, in a 2-1 loss to the Rocket. The Senators now trail Laval by four points for the final playoff spot in the American Hockey League's North Division, though they do have two games in hand and play the Rocket three more times.

Laval got on the board on a bit of a lucky bounce 2:30 into the game. William Trudeau's pass to the slot deflected off the stick of Belleville defender Nikolas Matinpalo and past Leevi Merilainen. The Senators would counter late in the frame though, with Egor Sokolov sticking with the play and eventually jamming a rebound past Jakub Dobes.

The Rocket had the only goal of the second, by way of a two-on-one rush with Sean Farrell and Brandon Gignac getting in and Gignac finishing the play. The Senators outshot the rocket 17-7 in the frame but couldn't solve Dobes again.

Belleville had eight more shots in the third but still wasn't able to capitalize. The Sens and Rocket will clash again tomorrow at Place Bell, with puck drop set for 3:00 p.m.

Fast Facts:

#13 Egor Sokolov scored his 19th goal of the season and registered eight shots on goal.

#18 Josh Currie had four shots on goal.

#21 Max Guenette had four shots on goal.

#22 Garrett Pilon recorded four shots on goal.

#33 Lassi Thomson registered four shots on goal.

#35 Leevi Merilainen stopped

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Head Coach on the game:

"I thought we had our chances, but we couldn't score. It's a tale that's been repeating itself quite regularly now, we just can't score. I mean, guys care about each other, they care about the team, they just can't get one behind the goalies."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on avoiding frustration:

"I just think guys are on the wrong seat on the bus, right? It's not Crookshank, Highmore, Chartier, and Roby Jarventie going over the boards. It's guys that can easily play role minutes, chip chase and forecheck, but now they're being asked to score and score at big times in the game. It's just not what their makeup is."

Belleville Sens Head Coach Dave Bell on his club's mindset:

"We had 37 shots and some pretty darn good look, so eventually the dam is going to break here soon. And the guys, they care. If they didn't care, you'd be worried, but you can see the disappointment on their faces after the game."

Up Next:

Saturday March 30, 2024 @ Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 3:00 p.m.

Friday April 5, 2024 vs Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues) - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday April 6, 2024 vs Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m. (Country Night presented by Cool 100)

