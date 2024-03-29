Blue Jackets Assign Forward Tyler Angle to Monsters

March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Tyler Angle to the Monsters. Angle made two appearances for Columbus this season and added 7-8-15 with 20 penalty minutes in 34 appearances for the Monsters.

A 5'10", 176 lb. left-shooting native of Niagara Falls, ON, Angle, 23, posted 1-0-1 in four appearances for the Blue spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24. In 194 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters spanning parts of four seasons from 2020-24, Angle registered 40-59-99 with 82 penalty minutes. Prior to his professional career, Angle contributed 61-71-132 with 120 penalty minutes in 228 career OHL appearances for the Windsor Spitfires spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-20.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.