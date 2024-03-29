Condors Lose For The First Time In Six Games Against Henderson

March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (35-24-4, 74pts) fell 4-2 to the Henderson Silver Knights (26-31-7, 59pts) on Friday. Lane Pederson (21st) opened the scoring in the first period on the power play. Dylan Holloway (7th) gave the Condors a 2-1 lead in the second, but Henderson scored three unanswered goals.

Bakersfield's penalty kill was a perfect 4/4 and has killed off 39 of its last 40 power plays.

Against Henderson, the Condors are 22-9-1 all-time, had won five straight, and are now 10-5-1 on the road in Nevada.

UP NEXT: The Condors' road trip wraps up in Ontario tomorrow at 6 p.m. Catch the team at home for three games next week on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

