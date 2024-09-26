Condors Receive 12 from Edmonton

September 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors received 12 players from the Edmonton Oilers in preparation for the opening of training camp on Monday.

Released from PTO and will report to Bakersfield:

Jasper Weatherby (F)

Brett Brochu (G)

Connor Corcoran (D)

Ethan de Jong (F)

Alex Kannok-Leipert (D)

Cameron Wright (F)

Loaned to Bakersfield:

Matvey Petrov (F)

Connor Ungar (G)

Jayden Grubbe (F)

James Stefan (F)

Max Wanner (D)

Noel Hoefenmayer (D)

A full roster of those in training camp will be released on Monday.

