Penguins Announce Initial Training Camp Schedule and Roster
September 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced their practice schedule and initial training camp roster prior to the 2024 preseason.
The Penguins will begin formal training camp practices on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Toyota SportsPlex. Practices held at the Toyota SportsPlex will be open to the public and media alike. Practices at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza are not open to the public, but can be covered by media.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's full preseason schedule is as follows:
DATE TIME LOCATION
Saturday, Sept. 28 Practice 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Toyota SportsPlex
Sunday, Sept. 29 Practice 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Toyota SportsPlex
Monday, Sept. 30 Practice 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Toyota SportsPlex
Tuesday, Oct. 1 Game Group 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex
Preseason Game at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. PPL Center
Wednesday, Oct. 2 Practice 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Mohegan Arena
Thursday, Oct. 3 Preseason Game vs. Hershey, 10:35 a.m. Mohegan Arena
Friday, Oct. 4 Game Group 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Mohegan Arena
Preseason Game at Hershey, 7:00 p.m. Giant Center
Saturday, Oct. 5 Practice 12:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Mohegan Arena
Sunday, Oct. 6 Preseason Game vs. Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena
Monday, Oct. 7 DAY OFF
Tuesday, Oct. 8 Practice TBD Toyota SportsPlex
Wednesday, Oct. 9 Practice TBD Toyota SportsPlex
Thursday, Oct. 10 Practice TBD Toyota SportsPlex
The initial training camp roster consists of 26 players, (16 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders). Players will be added to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's training camp roster as the Pittsburgh Penguins' preseason progresses and individuals may be reassigned to the AHL. The 26 players that will be present for the start of Penguins training camp are listed below
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
Player Pos. Hometown Birthdate Ht. Wt. 2023-24 Team(s) Contract
Raivis Ansons C Rīga, LAT 1/29/2002 (22) 6'1 190 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL Wheeling (ECHL)
Jack Beck LW Richmond Hill, ON 4/12/2003 (21) 6'0 180 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) AHL
Isaac Belliveau D Fleurimont, QC 11/26/2002 (21) 6'2 179 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL Wheeling (ECHL)
Scooter Brickey D Burtchville, MI 5/27/1999 (25) 6'4 215 Ohio State (NCAA) AHL W-B/Scranton (AHL)
Atley Calvert C Moose Jaw, SK 9/17/2003 (21) 6'0 193 Moose Jaw (WHL) AHL
Jaxon Castor G Phoenix, AZ 3/14/1997 (26) 6'3 191 Wheeling (ECHL) Tryout
Mathieu De St. Phalle RW Greenwich, CT 3/20/2000 (24) 5'9 170 Wisconsin (NCAA) AHL W-B/Scranton (AHL)
Filip Forsmark LW Skövde, SWE 4/23/1998 (26) 6'0 175 Merrimack (NCAA) Tryout Wheeling (ECHL)
Taylor Gauthier G Calgary, AB 2/15/2001 (23) 6'2 208 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL Wheeling (ECHL)
Sam Houde C Blainville, QC 3/8/2000 (24) 6'0 172 W-B/Scranton (AHL) AHL
Keeghan Howdeshell LW Brighton, MI 2/24/1998 (26) 6'1 205 Worcester (ECHL) Tryout
Kyle Jackson LW Ottawa, ON 10/17/2002 (21) 6'2 192 Kansas City (ECHL) AHL
David Jankowski C Dundas, ON 5/25/1997 (27) 6'1 175 Wheeling (ECHL) Tryout
Gabe Klassen C Prince Albert, SK 6/30/2003 (21) 5'10 178 Portland (WHL) AHL
Matt Koopman C Marblehead, MA 5/1/1998 (26) 5'10 180 Wheeling (ECHL) Tryout
Justin Lee D Waskada, MB 3/14/2000 (24) 6'0 195 W-B/Scranton (AHL) AHL Wheeling (ECHL)
Mats Lindgren D North Vancouver, BC 8/26/2004 (20) 6'0 182 Red Deer (WHL) AHL
Bennett MacArthur LW Summerside, PEI 1/30/2001 (23) 5'11 199 Syracuse (AHL) NHL Orlando (ECHL) Allen (ECHL)
Jordan Martel RW Chicoutimi, QC 2/24/1998 (26) 6'1 190 Utah (ECHL) Tryout Wheeling (ECHL)
Zachary Massicotte D Shawinigan, QC 3/15/2000 (24) 6'4 218 Syracuse (AHL) Tryout Orlando (ECHL)
Chris Ortiz D Boisbriand, QC 1/17/2001 (23) 5'10 180 Trois-Rivières (ECHL) Tryout
Logan Pietila RW Howell, MI 1/27/2000 (24) 5'11 185 Michigan Tech (NCAA) AHL W-B/Scranton (AHL)
Matt Quercia LW Andover, MA 2/24/1999 (25) 6'3 210 W-B/Scranton (AHL) Tryout Wheeling (ECHL)
Luke Richardson G Barrie, ON 5/29/1999 (25) 6'3 170 Greenville (ECHL) Tryout
Phip Waugh D McLean, VA 1/10/2000 (24) 6'4 220 Mercyhurst (NCAA) AHL Wheeling (ECHL)
Jared Westcott LW Imperial, MO 7/18/1999 (25) 6'1 181 Lake Superior State (NCAA) Tryout Wheeling (ECHL)
