Penguins Announce Initial Training Camp Schedule and Roster

September 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced their practice schedule and initial training camp roster prior to the 2024 preseason.

The Penguins will begin formal training camp practices on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Toyota SportsPlex. Practices held at the Toyota SportsPlex will be open to the public and media alike. Practices at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza are not open to the public, but can be covered by media.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's full preseason schedule is as follows:

DATE TIME LOCATION

Saturday, Sept. 28 Practice 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Toyota SportsPlex

Sunday, Sept. 29 Practice 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Toyota SportsPlex

Monday, Sept. 30 Practice 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Toyota SportsPlex

Tuesday, Oct. 1 Game Group 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Toyota SportsPlex

Preseason Game at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. PPL Center

Wednesday, Oct. 2 Practice 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Mohegan Arena

Thursday, Oct. 3 Preseason Game vs. Hershey, 10:35 a.m. Mohegan Arena

Friday, Oct. 4 Game Group 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Mohegan Arena

Preseason Game at Hershey, 7:00 p.m. Giant Center

Saturday, Oct. 5 Practice 12:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Mohegan Arena

Sunday, Oct. 6 Preseason Game vs. Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

Monday, Oct. 7 DAY OFF

Tuesday, Oct. 8 Practice TBD Toyota SportsPlex

Wednesday, Oct. 9 Practice TBD Toyota SportsPlex

Thursday, Oct. 10 Practice TBD Toyota SportsPlex

The initial training camp roster consists of 26 players, (16 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders). Players will be added to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's training camp roster as the Pittsburgh Penguins' preseason progresses and individuals may be reassigned to the AHL. The 26 players that will be present for the start of Penguins training camp are listed below

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Player Pos. Hometown Birthdate Ht. Wt. 2023-24 Team(s) Contract

Raivis Ansons C Rīga, LAT 1/29/2002 (22) 6'1 190 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL Wheeling (ECHL)

Jack Beck LW Richmond Hill, ON 4/12/2003 (21) 6'0 180 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) AHL

Isaac Belliveau D Fleurimont, QC 11/26/2002 (21) 6'2 179 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL Wheeling (ECHL)

Scooter Brickey D Burtchville, MI 5/27/1999 (25) 6'4 215 Ohio State (NCAA) AHL W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Atley Calvert C Moose Jaw, SK 9/17/2003 (21) 6'0 193 Moose Jaw (WHL) AHL

Jaxon Castor G Phoenix, AZ 3/14/1997 (26) 6'3 191 Wheeling (ECHL) Tryout

Mathieu De St. Phalle RW Greenwich, CT 3/20/2000 (24) 5'9 170 Wisconsin (NCAA) AHL W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Filip Forsmark LW Skövde, SWE 4/23/1998 (26) 6'0 175 Merrimack (NCAA) Tryout Wheeling (ECHL)

Taylor Gauthier G Calgary, AB 2/15/2001 (23) 6'2 208 W-B/Scranton (AHL) NHL Wheeling (ECHL)

Sam Houde C Blainville, QC 3/8/2000 (24) 6'0 172 W-B/Scranton (AHL) AHL

Keeghan Howdeshell LW Brighton, MI 2/24/1998 (26) 6'1 205 Worcester (ECHL) Tryout

Kyle Jackson LW Ottawa, ON 10/17/2002 (21) 6'2 192 Kansas City (ECHL) AHL

David Jankowski C Dundas, ON 5/25/1997 (27) 6'1 175 Wheeling (ECHL) Tryout

Gabe Klassen C Prince Albert, SK 6/30/2003 (21) 5'10 178 Portland (WHL) AHL

Matt Koopman C Marblehead, MA 5/1/1998 (26) 5'10 180 Wheeling (ECHL) Tryout

Justin Lee D Waskada, MB 3/14/2000 (24) 6'0 195 W-B/Scranton (AHL) AHL Wheeling (ECHL)

Mats Lindgren D North Vancouver, BC 8/26/2004 (20) 6'0 182 Red Deer (WHL) AHL

Bennett MacArthur LW Summerside, PEI 1/30/2001 (23) 5'11 199 Syracuse (AHL) NHL Orlando (ECHL) Allen (ECHL)

Jordan Martel RW Chicoutimi, QC 2/24/1998 (26) 6'1 190 Utah (ECHL) Tryout Wheeling (ECHL)

Zachary Massicotte D Shawinigan, QC 3/15/2000 (24) 6'4 218 Syracuse (AHL) Tryout Orlando (ECHL)

Chris Ortiz D Boisbriand, QC 1/17/2001 (23) 5'10 180 Trois-Rivières (ECHL) Tryout

Logan Pietila RW Howell, MI 1/27/2000 (24) 5'11 185 Michigan Tech (NCAA) AHL W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Matt Quercia LW Andover, MA 2/24/1999 (25) 6'3 210 W-B/Scranton (AHL) Tryout Wheeling (ECHL)

Luke Richardson G Barrie, ON 5/29/1999 (25) 6'3 170 Greenville (ECHL) Tryout

Phip Waugh D McLean, VA 1/10/2000 (24) 6'4 220 Mercyhurst (NCAA) AHL Wheeling (ECHL)

Jared Westcott LW Imperial, MO 7/18/1999 (25) 6'1 181 Lake Superior State (NCAA) Tryout Wheeling (ECHL)

