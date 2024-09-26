Thunderbirds, MGM Springfield Announce Five-Year Partnership Extension

American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds and MGM Springfield today announced a multi-year extension of their sponsorship agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, MGM Springfield will continue to serve as the T-Birds Presenting Sponsor for an additional five seasons. The downtown Springfield resort-casino has been the Thunderbirds' Presenting Partner since the club's inception in June 2016.

"MGM Springfield has been a crucial partner for the Thunderbirds throughout our existence, dating back even before we took the ice for the first time in 2016," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "As organizations, the T-Birds and MGM share so many synergies. Together, we have seen firsthand how impactful this collaboration has been for the city of Springfield, whether it be in putting on first-class events like the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic or partnering for charitable causes like the Mayflower Marathon. They share in our core value of being a pillar of the downtown Springfield community, and this partnership extension ensures the continuation of that commitment."

Beyond their advertising presence inside the MassMutual Center, MGM Springfield's partnership includes the sponsorship of the T-Bird's Friday Pregame Concert Series, Deuces Wild Friday concession specials, and the season-opening and season-ending block parties. In 2019, for the first time in Springfield AHL history, the city hosted a sold-out, two-day AHL All-Star Classic. This was largely due to the efforts of MGM Springfield, which hosted numerous events as Presenting Partner for the weekend's activities. Their nationally renowned, first-class facilities drew fantastic feedback from players, AHL management, and fans alike.

"I cannot overstate the role that MGM played in saving AHL hockey in Springfield," said Thunderbirds Managing Partner Paul Picknelly. "From Day One, they have shown an unparalleled commitment to the T-Birds organization, and this partnership extension will help ensure the continued success of our franchise for many years to come."

The long-standing partnership, which dates back to the Thunderbirds' inaugural season, has coincided with a period of remarkable revitalization in downtown Springfield. MGM Springfield has been tied into the fabric of T-Birds hockey across many areas, including marketing, in-arena activation, and helmet decals for all T-Birds players. Last October, it was announced that the Thunderbirds alone had contributed $126 million in economic impact to the city since 2016. The 2023-24 Thunderbirds campaign also shattered previous attendance records with a 6,321 per-game average and 20 sellouts, including 14 consecutive to conclude the season.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership as the Presenting Sponsor of the Springfield Thunderbirds for another five years! That partnership began in 2016 when MGM Springfield stepped in to support and help save professional hockey in the city," said MGM Springfield President & COO Louis Theros. "Since then, we have seen year-over-year attendance growth resulting in record breaking attendance last season. We know how critical the Thunderbirds are to the city, the region, and to the continued renaissance of downtown Springfield. This season promises to be even more exciting, and MGM Springfield will be in the Thunderdome every step of the way! Go T-Birds!"

With the City in the midst of rebuilding the parking garage on Bruce Landon Way in 2022, MGM Springfield also stepped up to the plate to address that challenge by offering free, safe, and secure parking at the casino's garage for all Thunderbirds fans during home games.

"Very good and solid news on MGM Springfield extending its contract to support our beloved T-Birds by five years," said Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno. "We've hit the jackpot with both entities. Thank you, MGM Springfield and our Springfield Thunderbirds, for your continued belief and investment in our Springfield."

