Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2024 Training Camp Dates
September 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today that their 2024 Training Camp will be held at Abbotsford Centre beginning on Wednesday, October 2 and concluding on Saturday, October 5.
All four days of on-ice training camp sessions will be open to the public, concluding with a free admission full-team scrimmage on Saturday, October 5. At the conclusion of the scrimmage, fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet with select Canucks players, as the team celebrates the beginning of another hockey season in Abbotsford.
More information regarding the on-ice sessions and scrimmage event will be released next week.
