San Diego Gulls Sign Ruslan Gazizov to One-Year Contract

September 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club signed forward Ruslan Gazizov to a one-year standard player contract through the 2024-25 AHL season.

Gazizov, 20 (1/21/04), recorded 36-45=81 points with 59 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +42 rating in 63 games for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2023-24. He helped guide the Knights to an OHL Championship, posting 7-7=14 points with 16 PIM and a +11 rating in 15 OHL Playoff games. He also guided London to the Memorial Cup Final, scoring three goals (3-0=3) in four Memorial Cup games, which ranked tied for third among all Memorial Cup skaters.

A Novy Urengoy, Russia native, Gazizov recorded 69-88=157 points in 173 career OHL contests for London from 2021-24. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward also tallied 9-14# points with 24 PIM and a +16 rating in 36 career OHL Playoff games. Gazizov also earned 3-1=4 points with six PIM in 13 games with Omskie Yastreby of the MHL, Russia's top junior league, in 2020-21.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.