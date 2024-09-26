San Jose Barracuda Bring Back Goaltender Aaron Dell for Third Stint with Club

September 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the NHL's (@NHL) San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today the team has signed goaltender Aaron Dell to a one-year AHL contract for the 2024-25 season. It marks Dell's third stint with the organization.

"Aaron brings valuable depth and leadership to our goaltending group," said Will. "His passion for the game remains strong, and we believe his skill, professionalism, and work ethic will benefit all of our goalies. He'll be a great asset both on and off the ice."

Dell, 35, appeared in 12 games last season with the AHL's Ontario Reign after signing in January, going 7-4-1, with a 2.57 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage, and one shutout. Before joining Ontario, he represented Canada at the 2023 Spengler Cup, appearing in four games.

Over his 12-year professional career, the undrafted netminder has appeared in 130 NHL games with the Sharks, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres, going 50-50-13, with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. In the AHL, he has appeared in 145 games with the Barracuda, Abbotsford Heat, Worcester Sharks, Binghamton Devils, Rochester Americans, and Reign, posting a record of 67-54-17, with a 2.63 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage.

Dell first broke into the pro ranks in 2012-13 with the Central Hockey League's (CHL) Allen Americans, backstopping the team to a championship as a rookie.

Before turning pro, the six-foot, 205-pounder from Airdrie, Alberta played three collegiate seasons at the University of North Dakota, guiding the team to Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Championships in 2010-11 and 2011-12.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.