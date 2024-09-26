Blues Return Bitten, Harrington, Peca to Springfield
September 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has released forward Sam Bitten, defenseman Scott Harrington, and forward Matthew Peca from their professional tryouts. All three players will be returned to the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
The Thunderbirds begin their exhibition slate on Wednesday, Oct. 2 when they host the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. The regular season opens on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield.
Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.
