Game Preview: Condors at Knights, 7 p.m.

March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BAKERSFIELD (35-23-4, 74pts) @ HENDERSON (25-31-7, 57pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors can clinch a berth in the postseason for the fifth consecutive season

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

The Condors can officially clinch a spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs with a win and help tonight.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield fell behind two minutes in, but used two goals in the span of :59 to grab a first intermission lead en route to a 3-2 win over San Diego on Wednesday. Raphael Lavoie (26th) had the game winner with his 13th power play goal in the second period.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 31-5-1 (.851) when scoring at least three goals this season.

THE MAGIC NUMBER IS ALSO THREE

For the fifth consecutive season in which playoffs were held, the Condors can book their ticket to the postseason tonight. With a magic number of three, a win over Henderson tonight and a San Diego loss in Tucson would clinch a spot. The team can also guarantee postseason play with a point against Henderson and a Gulls regulation loss.

RARE AIR

Should the Condors clinch a postseason berth, Bakersfield would join Colorado as the only teams in the Pacific Division to make the postseason in each of the last five seasons, dating back to 2019.

ROAD WARRIORS

Bakersfield is in the midst of a stretch of eight of 10 games on the road and four straight away from Mechanics Bank Arena over seven days. The schedule flips in April as the team will play six of eight games on home ice.

MARCHING ON

The month of March features 16 games in 30 days. Bakersfield owns a 8-6-0 mark in the month so far and has won four straight home games.

LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO

The Condors are 23-1-1 when leading after two periods this season. Overall, the team is 34-5-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after two frames.

GORDIE McKEGG

Greg McKegg recorded a 'Gordie Howe Hat Trick' on Wednesday with a goal, assist, and fighting major.

CLOSING IN

Lavoie's 26 goals is third most for a Condors player in the AHL era. Seth Griffith has the team record of 30, set in the 2021-22 season.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

Bakersfield is two points behind fourth-place Colorado with the Eagles hosting Abbotsford tonight. The Condors are three points back of second place Ontario and Tucson. The Reign are idle tonight before hosting the Condors tomorrow. The Roadrunners battle San Diego. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

KILLING IT

On the penalty kill, Bakersfield has killed off 35 of its last 36 (97.2%) power plays, dating back to March 4 in San Diego.

BEATING THE HOUSE

The Condors are 22-8-1 all-time against Henderson, including a 10-4-1 mark in Nevada. Bakersfield has won all five games in the season series and 11 of the last 13 matchups.

POWERED UP

The Condors power play connected on 1/4 opportunities on Wednesday and is 3/6 on the road trip. Overall, the team is 7th in the AHL at 20.2%. Against Henderson, the team has clicked at a 31.3% clip (5/16)

OLLIE! OLLIE! OLLIE!

Tonight's expected starter, Olivier Rodrigue, is in line for his fifth straight start. His .917 save percentage is 8th in the AHL. Jack Campbell, who's currently day-to-day with an upper body injury, is sixth in the AHL in save percentage. If both finish in the top 10, it would be the second straight season the Condors have two goaltenders in the top-10 in save percentage.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Henderson was shutout on Sunday, 3-0, by Milwaukee. Sheldon Rempal leads the team with 23 goals and has three points (2g-1a) in five games against the Condors.

UP NEXT

The Condors four game road trip wraps up in Ontario tomorrow at 6 p.m.

