Wolf Pack Drop 6-2 Decision to Thunderbirds

March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack welcomed the Springfield Thunderbirds to the XL Center on Friday night for a key Atlantic Division tilt. Despite an early goal for the home side, it would be the Thunderbirds who pulled away for a 6-2 decision.

Adam Gaudette supplied the game-winner for the Thunderbirds, ripping home his league-leading 38th goal of the season at the 6:47 mark of the second period to make it 3-1 at the time. Gaudette found a loose puck in the slot and rifled home his fifth goal in eight games against the Wolf Pack this season.

Adam Edström got the Pack on the board 8:04 in, scoring his first AHL goal since December 17th. Nic Petan controlled the puck at the blue line before firing a cheeky turnaround pass to Mac Hollowell, who waited out the T-Birds defense to hit Edström at the back door. The goal came during four-on-four play and was the Swede's eighth goal of the season.

Nikolas Brouillard went off for holding at 10:04, putting the Wolf Pack on the kill midway through the opening frame. A gutsy effort on the kill brought the game back to even strength, but just a minute after the kill Ryan Suzuki broke in on a breakaway. Suzuki lifted the puck past the blocker of Dylan Garand to make it a 1-1 game at 13:05.

Hugh McGing struck 3:29 into the middle frame to give the T-Birds a 2-1 lead. McGing fished out a loose puck just outside the crease before stuffing it home for his eighth of the season. It was the first of four goals in the period for the visitors.

Three minutes later it was Gaudette adding a third unanswered goal, making it 3-1 at 6:47.

Two penalties in quick succession by the Pack gave Springfield an extended five-on-three advantage. The T-Birds were able to convert twice on the man advantage, taking a commanding 5-1 lead.

Jakub Vrana creeped down to the top of the right-wing circle, before netting his 12th of the season to make it 4-1 at 9:26.

Just 30 seconds later it would be Vrana tallying another goal, tipping a point shot from Joseph Duszak to make it 5-1.

Olof Lindbom entered the game midway through the period, his fifth appearance of the season.

Petan got the Wolf Pack within three at the 9:12 mark of the third period, jamming home a rebound for his second goal with the club. Brouillard's shot was denied by Colten Ellis, but Petan was able to one-hand home the rebound for his 14th goal of the season.

Mikhail Abramov ended any hopes of a comeback bid at 14:55, threading a short side shot from the goal line over the shoulder of Lindbom.

The Wolf Pack continue their homestand tomorrow night when the Hershey Bears come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.