Colorado Punches Ticket to Playoffs in 2-1 OT Loss to Canucks

March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado picked up a point in the standings to earn a spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs but fell to the Abbotsford Canucks 2-1 in overtime on Friday. Canucks defenseman Jett Woo netted the game-winner just 1:36 into the extra session, while Abbotsford goalie Nikita Tolopilo earned the win in net, making 25 saves on 26 shots. Forward Ondrej Pavel notched the Eagles lone goal in the loss.

Colorado would turn the tables on a Canucks power play to kick off the scoring, as Pavel forced a turnover in the Abbotsford zone before snapping a wrister from the left-wing circle into the back of the net. The goal was Pavel's sixth of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 12:02 mark of the first period.

Colorado would go on to kill a pair of opportunities on the man-advantage for the Canucks and left for the first intermission still leading,1-0.

Abbotsford generated an equalizer just 1:53 into the second period when forward Max Sasson spun and fired a shot from the left-wing circle that would light the lamp and tie the game at 1-1.

The Eagles would earn a pair of power plays in the middle frame, but would be unable to capitalize, as the two teams stayed deadlocked at 1-1 at the end of 40 minutes of play.

A physical third period would lead to three more opportunities on the man-advantage for Colorado, but again the Canucks penalty kill would rise to the occasion, denying all three chances.

As the game shifted to overtime, Woo would cap off an odd man rush when he buried a shot from the top of the right-wing circle, giving Abbotsford the 2-1 victory.

The Eagles outshot the Canucks by a final count of 26-15, as Colorado finished the night 0-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

