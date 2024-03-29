Colorado Punches Ticket to Playoffs in 2-1 OT Loss to Canucks
March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado picked up a point in the standings to earn a spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs but fell to the Abbotsford Canucks 2-1 in overtime on Friday. Canucks defenseman Jett Woo netted the game-winner just 1:36 into the extra session, while Abbotsford goalie Nikita Tolopilo earned the win in net, making 25 saves on 26 shots. Forward Ondrej Pavel notched the Eagles lone goal in the loss.
Colorado would turn the tables on a Canucks power play to kick off the scoring, as Pavel forced a turnover in the Abbotsford zone before snapping a wrister from the left-wing circle into the back of the net. The goal was Pavel's sixth of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 12:02 mark of the first period.
Colorado would go on to kill a pair of opportunities on the man-advantage for the Canucks and left for the first intermission still leading,1-0.
Abbotsford generated an equalizer just 1:53 into the second period when forward Max Sasson spun and fired a shot from the left-wing circle that would light the lamp and tie the game at 1-1.
The Eagles would earn a pair of power plays in the middle frame, but would be unable to capitalize, as the two teams stayed deadlocked at 1-1 at the end of 40 minutes of play.
A physical third period would lead to three more opportunities on the man-advantage for Colorado, but again the Canucks penalty kill would rise to the occasion, denying all three chances.
As the game shifted to overtime, Woo would cap off an odd man rush when he buried a shot from the top of the right-wing circle, giving Abbotsford the 2-1 victory.
The Eagles outshot the Canucks by a final count of 26-15, as Colorado finished the night 0-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, March 30th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2024
- San Diego Takes Down Roadrunners, 4-0 - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Lose For The First Time In Six Games Against Henderson - Bakersfield Condors
- Marco Kasper Picks up 50th Pro Assist in 4-2 Loss to Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marco Kasper Picks up 50th Pro Assist in 4-2 Loss to Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Canucks Defeat the Colorado Eagles 2-1 in Overtime - Abbotsford Canucks
- Sokolov Scores As Senators Drop First Game Of Weekend Trip To Laval - Belleville Senators
- Colorado Punches Ticket to Playoffs in 2-1 OT Loss to Canucks - Colorado Eagles
- Checkers Stay Hot, Bury Bridgeport 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Top Islanders, 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Moose Edge Marlies, 4-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Elson Scores Twice, Bankier Nets Winner In Iowa's 4-3 Win Over Texas - Iowa Wild
- Ads Hemmed in by Hogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crevier Scores First Pro Goal, Hogs Sink Admirals 5-1 - Rockford IceHogs
- Barracuda Roped by Wranglers, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Megna, Richard Put P-Bruins Past Comets, Clinch Spot in 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Downed by Phantoms, 6-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- 2nd Period Surge Powers T-Birds Over Wolf Pack - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Drop 6-2 Decision to Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Rally Past Griffins 4-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Wild Win Tight Fight Over Stars In Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Hatty for Marody at the Cuse - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets' Comeback Stopped by Bruins in 7-4 Loss - Utica Comets
- Zach Aston-Reese Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Nico Myatovic to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Tyler Angle to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Date with Top-Seeded Admirals Awaits IceHogs in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- The 'I-91 Rivalry' Comes to Hartford as Wolf Pack Host Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Condors at Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #63: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Checkers in Back-To-Back Games this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Colorado Punches Ticket to Playoffs in 2-1 OT Loss to Canucks
- Wagner Plays Hero In Eagles' 2-1 Win Over Milwaukee
- Miner, Olofsson Drive Colorado To 4-1 Win Over Admirals
- Pot of Gold Raises $130,000 for Cooper Logan, as Eagles Defeat Wranglers, 3-1
- Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Olofsson to Eagles