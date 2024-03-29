Megna, Richard Put P-Bruins Past Comets, Clinch Spot in 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Utica, NY - Forwards Jayson Megna and Anthony Richard each posted two goals and two assists, putting the Providence Bruins past the Utica Comets 7-4 on Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Oskar Steen found the back of the net twice, while Patrick Brown notched two assists to give four different Bruins multi-point nights.

How It Happened

Nathan Légaré collected a pass in the slot and snuck a shot past the stick of the goaltender, giving the Comets a 1-0 lead with 6:50 remaining in the first period.

With 31 seconds left in the first period, Richard raced the goaltender to the puck in the middle of the offensive zone, before the goaltender flung it off Richard's chest and into the left circle, where he collected it and backhanded it into an empty net to tie the game.

While shorthanded, Richard carried the puck up the left wing on a 2-on-1 and sent it across to Megna, who kicked the puck to his stick and patiently tucked it around the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 6:28 to play in the second frame.

Megna chipped the puck ahead for Marc McLaughlin, who used his speed to go on the breakaway, where he stuffed a shot through the pads of the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 3-1 with 3:47 left in the second period. Mike Callahan was credited with a secondary assist.

While playing 4-on-4, Reilly Walsh flipped the puck off the boards for Steen, who raced up the right wing on a 2-on-1, looked off the pass, and fired a shot into the upper-right corner, giving the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead 2:50 into the third period.

Steen finished a rebound above the crease off of John Farinacci's shot for a power play goal, extending the Providence lead to 5-1 with 12:59 remaining in the third period. Brett Harrison received an assist as well.

Kyle Criscuolo picked the upper-right corner with a wrist shot from the slot, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 5-2 with 8:25 to play in the third frame.

Filip Engaras flipped in a rebound to slice the Providence lead to 5-3 with 5:44 left in the third period.

Criscuolo one-timed a shot from the bottom of the left circle inside the far post, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 5-4 with 3:01 remaining in the third period.

Megna scored on the empty net to make it 6-4 Providence with 2:33 to play in the third frame. Richard and Brown were credited with the assists.

Richard's wrist shot on a 2-on-1 beat the goaltender on the blocker side, giving the P-Bruins a 7-4 lead with 2:07 left in the third period. Brown and Dan Renouf received the assists.

Stats

Richard's four points were a season high. He has points in each of his last three games.

Megna's shorthanded tally was his fifth shorthanded goal of the season. The P-Bruins are tied for first in the league with 14 shorthanded goals.

Megna has multi-point games in back-to-back contests with seven total in that span.

Steen's two goals came just 4:01 apart in the third period.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 27 of the 31 he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 20 shots.

The Providence power play went 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, March 30 at Upstate Medical Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.