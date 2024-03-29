Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars

March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (23-33-4-2; 52 pts.) at Texas Stars (29-27-4-2; 64 pts.)

The Iowa Wild visit the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in the first game of a weekend set on Friday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 28-37-8-3 (13-21-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-16-5-1 at Texas)

LAST TIME: The Stars beat the Wild 3-2 in Texas on Feb. 17... Nic Petan and Adam Beckman scored for Iowa... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 26-of-29 shots for the Wild... Iowa's power play went 1-for-5 and held Texas scoreless on three man advantage opportunities

2022-23: Iowa went 2-3-2-1 against Texas in 2022-23... The Wild earned points in each of the final four meetings... Nic Petan led Iowa with eight points (4-4=8) in six games... Sammy Walker led Wild skaters with five goals against the Stars... Jesper Wallstedt went 2-1-1 against Texas with a 2.49 GAA

TEAM NOTES

PLAY BY PERIOD: Iowa has taken a first period lead in both wins against Texas this season... The Stars have outscored the Wild in five of six second periods... Iowa has posted a double-digit shot total in the first or second period just once... The Wild have recorded 12 or more shots in every third period against the Stars

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Iowa has recorded two power-play goals in both wins against Texas... The Wild have faced just 13 power plays in six games against the Stars

LAST THREE: Iowa has scored a first period goal in three consecutive games... The Wild have not allowed a second period goal in three games in a row

POINT STREAK: Iowa is currently riding a four-game point streak (3-0-1-0)... The Wild also earned points in four straight from Nov. 5 - 18 (3-0-0-1)

FRESH FACE

Iowa signed defenseman Jack Peart to an ATO on Saturday

Peart recorded 55 points (8-47=55) in 109 games at St. Cloud State University

Peart earned the Minnesota Mr. Hockey Award and Reed Larson Award in 2021

HOT HANDS

Daemon Hunt has six points (1-5=6) in his last seven games

Hunt and Sammy Walker each recorded their fifth multi-point games of the season on Tuesday against Milwaukee

Turner Elson scored his first goal and recorded his first multi-point game in an Iowa Wild uniform on Tuesday

Caedan Bankier has points in back-to-back games and six points (3-3=6) in his last eight contests

IN THE CREASE

Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt has allowed 15 goals over his last eight starts

Wallstedt is 5-0-3 across those eight contests with a 0.932 SAV%

Wallstedt owns a 1-2-0 record with a 3.37 GAA and a 0.885 SAV% against Texas this season

