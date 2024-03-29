Anaheim Ducks Sign Nico Myatovic to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed left wing Nico Myatovic to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2024-25 NHL season. Myatovic will join the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), on an Amateur Tryout (ATO) for the remainder of the season.

Myatovic, 19 (12/1/04), recorded 9-21=30 points in 34 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season, ranking tied for second among Seattle leaders in points per game (.88). He missed three months of the campaign due to a broken leg suffered in October.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (33rd overall), the 6-3, 187-pound forward helped the Thunderbirds to a WHL championship and appearance in the 2023 Memorial Cup last season after recording a career-high 30-30=60 points with a +43 rating in 68 regular-season games. He scored 4-3=7 points in 19 WHL Playoff games, including the WHL Championship-clinching goal in Game 5, May 20, 2023 vs. Winnipeg.

The Prince George, British Columbia native registered 46-75=121 points with a +47 rating in 181 career WHL games with Seattle from 2020-24. He also scored 7-8=15 points with a +12 rating in 44 WHL Playoff contests.

