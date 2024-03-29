Crevier Scores First Pro Goal, Hogs Sink Admirals 5-1

March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

MILWAUKEE, Wis.-The Rockford IceHogs won their 12th in 14 games tonight with a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Cole Guttman, Brett Seney, and Rem Pitlick all recorded multi-point nights, and Louis Crevier scored his first professional goal in the decisive win that brings the IceHogs' magic number to clinch a Calder Cup Playoffs spot to five.

Cole Guttman tallied his 12th goal in 13 games to put the IceHogs on the board early to start the first period. After Milwaukee's Anthony Angello was charged for a high-sticking minor at 3:28, Guttman cleaned up Rem Pitlick's shot from the right point with a wrister in the low slot to give Rockford a 1-0 lead on the man advantage (4:34).

The Hogs extended their lead to 2-0 two minutes later when Louis Crevier beat Milwaukee netminder Troy Grosenick and netted his first professional goal with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle (6:45).

Nearly a minute later, Milwaukee cut Rockford's lead in half to 2-1 when Wade Allison found the back of the net glove side on rookie goaltender Drew Commesso (7:30).

Early in the second frame, Mike Hardman stretched the IceHogs' lead to 3-1 and tied his career-high 19 goals. After his first shot in the low slot was denied, Hardman elevated a backhanded shot over Grosenick in the crease and tallied the only goal of the middle period (4:42).

Rockford was tagged with a 5-on-3 penalty kill to start the final frame when Austin Strand was called for interference at 4:03 and Luke Philp caught a delay of game minor at 5:06. While the Hogs successfully killed off the Admirals' power play, Commesso left the game after making a sprawling glove save to deny Fedor Svechkov's one-timer from the left circle, and Jaxson Stauber replaced him in net (6:04).

On their third penalty kill of the third period, Pitlick and Guttman skated up the ice on a 2-on-1 shorthanded breakaway, and Pitlick's shot from the right circle ricochetted off Ozzy Wiesblatt's stick in the slot and behind Grosenick to extend Rockford's lead to 4-1 (13:22).

Milwaukee pulled Grosenick in favor of the extra skater at 17:02, and Strand sealed the IceHogs' 5-1 victory with an empty net goal from Rockford's defensive zone (18:48).

Commesso earned the win with 12 saves on 13 Milwaukee shots, and Stauber marked a perfect 10 saves while Grosenick saved 16 of 20 Rockford shots and was tagged with the loss.

