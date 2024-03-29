Checkers Stay Hot, Bury Bridgeport 4-1

The Checkers started fast and never looked back. Over an 82-second span early in the first the visitors lit the lamp twice - the first via a Mike Benning snipe on a two-man advantage and the second via a Casey Fitzgerald finish just as that power play ended.

The lead never slipped from Charlotte's grasp from then on. Wilmer Skoog continued his goal-scoring tear by wiring a wrister from the slot into the back of the net and extending the visitor's advantage in the middle frame.

The Islanders were able to finally break through in the back half of the third courtesy of an unlucky bounce off the end boards, but the Checkers snuffed out any hopes of a rally. Magnus Hellberg locked things up down the stretch - finishing the contest with 18 saves - and Will Lockwood cashed in on an empty-net opportunity shortly after Bridgeport's lone goal to close out a lopsided Charlotte victory.

NOTES

The Checkers have won four straight games and seven of their last eight ... The Checkers have won five straight road games ... Eleven different skaters recorded a point for Charlotte ... Gerry Mayhew notched his ninth multi-point game of the season ... The Checkers are 5-0-2-0 this season against the Islanders ... The Checkers have allowed three goals over their last four games ... Benning has points in two straight games ... Fitzgerald has goals in three straight games ... Skoog has goals in three straight games and five of the last six ... Samoskevich is on a three-game assist streak ... Ryan McAllister, Patrick Khodorenko, Riley Bezeau, Cam Morrison, Lucas Carlsson, Dennis Cesana, Andy Welinski and Mack Guzda were the scratches for Charlotte

