Elson Scores Twice, Bankier Nets Winner In Iowa's 4-3 Win Over Texas

March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - Turner Elson scored twice and Caedan Bankier netted a late power-play goal to lift the Iowa Wild to a 4-3 win over the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday night. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 30-of-33 shots to earn the win, which extended Iowa's point streak to five games.

Elson put the Wild in front just 34 seconds into the game. After Sammy Walker's shot bounced off Michael Milne in front of the net, Elson batted the loose puck past Matthew Murray (18 saves).

Curtis McKenzie tied the game at 3:52 of the first with a backhand from just inside the left circle.

Steven Fogarty deflected a shot from Bankier over Murray on the power play at 9:04 of the opening frame to hand Iowa a 2-1 lead.

Texas outshot Iowa 9-5 in the opening 20 minutes.

The Stars pulled even again 45 seconds into the second when Matej Blümel powered a one-timer past Wallstedt from the right circle.

Elson picked up his second goal of the game just 38 seconds later. Milne fired a shot off the pad of Murray on the rush and Elson punched the rebound home to make the score 3-2. Carson Lambos also earned an assist on the goal.

Texas led the shot count 20-18 through two periods.

Matthew Seminoff followed up a net drive by Nicholas Caamano to tie the game at 3-3 at the 11:19 mark of the third.

Bankier gave Iowa the lead for good with 5:02 remaining just seven seconds into a power play. After Fogarty won a face off, Daemon Hunt sent the puck into the right circle for Bankier, who wired a wrister over Murray and under the crossbar.

Texas outshot Iowa 33-22. The Wild were 2-for-3 with the man advantage while the Stars went 1-for-3 on the power play.

Iowa and Texas wrap up a weekend set on Saturday, Mar. 30 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

