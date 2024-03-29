Date with Top-Seeded Admirals Awaits IceHogs in Milwaukee

March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

MILWAUKEE, Wis.-The Rockford IceHogs visit the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at Panther Arena for the eighth of 12 meetings between the clubs this season. This evening is the second of three road games this week for Rockford after the Hogs won 5-4 in a dramatic shootout comeback against the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday.

Rockford's magic number has been sliced to seven games, and the Hogs could potentially clinch a playoff spot as early as Saturday's matchup against the Wolves. Milwaukee was the first team in the Western Conference to clinch a playoff spot, and at 83 points, the Admirals have an eight point lead on the second-place Grand Rapids Griffins, and a 16 point edge on the IceHogs.

Rockford: 30-23-5-2, 67 points (3rd, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 41-19-1-0, 83 points (1st, Central Division)

Last Game: 5-4 Shootout Win at Chicago (Mar. 27)

The IceHogs rallied back to stun the Chicago Wolves and steal two points on the road Wednesday night. Rem Pitlick scored his second of the night with 0.1 seconds left on the clock in regulation, and then both Mike Hardman and Zach Sanford converted in the shootout to give Rockford a 5-4 victory.

The Hogs and Wolves traded goals in a five-score first period. Rockford bagged two power-play goals in the first fame, including Brett Seney's team best 11th man-advantage tally of the campaign. Chicago played a strong second period and jumped out to a 4-3 lead thanks to goals from Josh Melnick and Max Comtois.

Jaxson Stauber grabbed his IceHogs record ninth straight win and stopped both Chicago attempts in the shootout.

Last Game vs. Milwaukee: 4-2 Win (Mar. 1)

Trailing 2-1 entering the third, Rockford came back with three goals in the third period to down Milwaukee 4-2 on Mar. 1. Michal Teply scored the game-winner with 39 seconds left in regulation to clinch the win for the IceHogs after Rem Pitlick tied the game at 2-2 earlier in the third.

R.E.M.

Rem Pitlick has proven to be a key addition with Rockford since arriving from the Blackhawks on Feb. 15. The winger has 20 points (8G, 12A) in 16 games with the Hogs after picking up two assists on Wednesday and has been prone to score in bunches. Six of Pitlick's 16 appearances have yielded multiple points by the forward, and his shooting percentage leads all Rockford skaters at 25.8%.

Recent Run

The IceHogs have won 11 of their last 13 games and are one of the hottest teams in the AHL. From Feb. 21 against Iowa to Mar. 12 against Texas, the Hogs won seven straight games for the longest team win streak since the 2014-15 team won a club record eight straight from Oct. 25 to Nov. 8, 2014. Rockford is also 14-4-0-0 since the start of February.

March Madness!

After Rem Pitlick scored with 0.1 seconds left in regulation and the Hogs won in a shootout on Wednesday against Chicago, Rockford now has completed six third-period comebacks this season. Four of the Hogs' third-period comebacks have come in the month of March. Rockford has erased a third-period deficit six times this season and is 5-19-1-2 when trailing after two frames. The five wins when trailing after two are the eighth most in the AHL. The Hogs are also 8-3-4-0 when tied after two frames. Rockford scored two goals in the third to tie the game last Saturday against Grand Rapids, but a late goal from Zach Aston-Reese with 1:16 left thwarted the comeback.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Nov. 17 vs. Milwaukee - OTL 4-5 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 24 vs. Milwaukee - OTW 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Nov. 25 at Milwaukee - OTL 2-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Dec. 30 at Milwaukee - SOL 4-5 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee - W 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Jan. 26 at Milwaukee - L 5-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Mar. 1 at Milwaukee - W 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Mar. 29 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Tues., Apr. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 13 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 14 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 20 at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Admirals, All Time

76-72-11-13

