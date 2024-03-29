Barracuda Roped by Wranglers, 4-2

March 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (20-32-9-2) gave up a goal 49 seconds into Friday afternoons game at the Scotiabank Saddledome and could never recover, falling 4-2 to the Calgary Wranglers (34-23-5-3). With the loss, the Barracuda have now been eliminated from the postseason.

In the first, on the game's first shot, Rory Kerins (13) was able to bank the puck from below the goal line off Magnus Chrona and in to give the Wranglers an early lead. After drawing a pair of penalties, Calgary extended its advantage late when Jeremie Poirier (3) scored with a point shot at 17:12.

In the second, the Wranglers picked right where they left off after the first and at 5:48 Ben Jones (21) was the recipient of a crisp passing sequence and was able to extend the Wranglers lead to 3-0. The Barracuda would go on the power play on three separate occasions in the second and would finally break through with 21 seconds left in the period as the puck would bounce to Cole Cassels (10) in the low slot and the veteran forward would rip it in to make it 3-1.

In the third, the Barracuda outshot the Wranglers 11-9 but would give up an empty netter at 17:51 to Adam Klapka (20). At 18:57, Ethan Cardwell found Brandon Coe (12) on the back post to make it 4-2 but it was too late.

The Barracuda continue their five-game road trip in Calgary on Sunday (12 p.m.) and return to Tech CU on Apr. 10 versus the Henderson Silver Knights. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, go to sjbarracuda.com.

