Get Your First Look at the Condors with Preseason Action on Friday
October 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Preseason action comes to Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena on Friday at 6:30 p.m. as the Condors host the San Jose Barracuda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Check out the team for the first time before the home opener on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Club room meal includes: Grilled chicken, Alfredo pasta, roasted butternut squash and kale, Caesar salad, and orange cake
All Condors365 Members can take advantage of the Ultra Lounge pre-game special of spaghetti and meatballs with garlic bread.
