Wolves Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

October 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves kicked off training camp in preparation for the 2024-25 American Hockey League season Tuesday in Hoffman Estates.

The initial training camp roster includes 14 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders and players are expected to be added as the Carolina Hurricanes' preseason progresses and individuals are reassigned to the AHL.

Forwards (14): Danny Katic, Nick Swaney, Nikita Pavlychev, Austin Wagner, Dominic Franco, Sahil Panwar, Eddie Matsushima, Casey Dornbach, Jake McGrew, Jackson Stewart, Jack Gorniak, Gavin Gould, Jackson Leppard, Connor Lockhart.

Defensemen (6): Reilly Webb, Thomas Stewart, Noah Dorey, Dustyn McFaul, Dante Fantauzzi, Wyatt McLeod.

Goaltenders (2): Mark Sinclair, Joe Vrbetic.

The Wolves will open the '24-25 season against the Milwaukee Admirals on Oct. 12 at Allstate Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.