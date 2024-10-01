Wolves Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster
October 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves kicked off training camp in preparation for the 2024-25 American Hockey League season Tuesday in Hoffman Estates.
The initial training camp roster includes 14 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders and players are expected to be added as the Carolina Hurricanes' preseason progresses and individuals are reassigned to the AHL.
Forwards (14): Danny Katic, Nick Swaney, Nikita Pavlychev, Austin Wagner, Dominic Franco, Sahil Panwar, Eddie Matsushima, Casey Dornbach, Jake McGrew, Jackson Stewart, Jack Gorniak, Gavin Gould, Jackson Leppard, Connor Lockhart.
Defensemen (6): Reilly Webb, Thomas Stewart, Noah Dorey, Dustyn McFaul, Dante Fantauzzi, Wyatt McLeod.
Goaltenders (2): Mark Sinclair, Joe Vrbetic.
The Wolves will open the '24-25 season against the Milwaukee Admirals on Oct. 12 at Allstate Arena.
