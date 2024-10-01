Anaheim Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves
October 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DEIGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its 2024 Training Camp roster to 34 players (18 forwards, 10 defensemen and five goaltenders) with the below roster moves.
Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL):
Drew Helleson - Defenseman
Jan Mysak - Center
Yegor Sidorov - Left Wing
Placed on waivers with intent to assign to San Diego :
Carson Meyer - Right Wing
Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2024
- United Way and Rockford IceHogs Team up for Literacy, Special Game Night on December 14 - Rockford IceHogs
- Blues Assign F Nikita Alexandrov to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rangers Complete Series of Transactions, Nine Report to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster and Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Hispanic Heritage Night Set for October 25 - Charlotte Checkers
- Panthers Assign Ryan McAllister, Oliver Okuliar and Wilmer Skoog to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolves Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Roster - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details of 2024-25 Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital October 12 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Announce Changes to Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Chris Terry - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.