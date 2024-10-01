Anaheim Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

San Diego Gulls

October 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release


SAN DEIGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its 2024 Training Camp roster to 34 players (18 forwards, 10 defensemen and five goaltenders) with the below roster moves.

Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL): 

Drew Helleson - Defenseman

Jan Mysak - Center

Yegor Sidorov - Left Wing

Placed on waivers with intent to assign to San Diego :

Carson Meyer - Right Wing

