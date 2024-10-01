United Way and Rockford IceHogs Team up for Literacy, Special Game Night on December 14

October 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







United Way of Rock River Valley and the Rockford IceHogs today announced a new partnership culminating in a special United for Literacy Night at the IceHogs game on December 14, 2024. This event will blend the thrill of hockey with a commitment to advancing literacy for children from birth to age five.

"We want to get our message of literacy out to all families in Winnebago County and the IceHogs offers us another creative way to do that," said Julie Bosma, president and CEO of United Way of Rock River Valley. "We believe parents and children who enjoy sporting events together will be receptive to hearing how to increase reading opportunities for all children they interact with."

"The IceHogs organization is thrilled to partner with the United Way to support the United for Literacy initiative," said Ryan Snider, IceHogs President of Business Operations. "The IceHogs can only thrive if our community is thriving, and this initiative will have a far-reaching impact on thousands of children and the overall long-term vitality of our community."

During the game, IceHogs players will wear a specialty jersey tied into the theme of the night, which will be auctioned online during the game and winning bidders will receive the game-worn player jerseys directly from the IceHogs players after the game. A portion of the proceeds raised from the jersey auction will directly support United Way's early literacy programs, giving fans a chance to contribute to a vital cause while adding a unique piece of memorabilia to their collection.

The evening will be family-friendly, featuring an array of literacy-themed activities and educational booths on the BMO Center concourse. Attendees can engage in a Literacy Fair, where they can explore interactive activities and resources aimed at fostering early literacy, connecting with local organizations dedicated to young learners. The night also coincides with the IceHogs' annual Teddy Bear Toss Night and will feature a Kids Takeover promotion with kids helping the IceHogs with PA announcing, emceeing, and other in-game activities.

Additionally, a book drive will be held to collect new and gently used books for young children. Donations will benefit local early childhood centers, helping to build home libraries and promote literacy development throughout our community.

As part of this partnership, IceHogs players will also visit local early childhood centers and schools to read to children, inspiring a love for reading and highlighting the importance of literacy. The IceHogs mascot will also make appearances at literacy events, bringing interactive storytelling and engaging activities for young fans.

Don't miss out on this impactful evening-get your tickets today for United for Literacy Night on December 14, when the IceHogs face off against the Iowa Wild. Join us in supporting early literacy initiatives and making a lasting difference in Winnebago County.

