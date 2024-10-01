Belleville Sens Invite Young Fans to Enter Next Gen Jersey Design Contest

BELLEVILLE, ON - With young hockey fans back in school and getting their creative juices flowing, the Belleville Sens are today announcing details for an exciting new initiative for those fans to show off their artistic skills!

The B-Sens are looking for one lucky artist to design a specialty jersey for players to wear during our Next Gen Game in March 2025 and are launching a design contest to find the winner.

Fans aged 16 and under can visit the Next Gen Jersey Contest Page to download the jersey template and create and submit their design, with all submissions to be made by Tuesday, October 22, at 11:59 p.m. While fans are free to use their creativity to come up with a unique design, there are a few guidelines for young designers to follow:

Fans are asked to limit their palette to Senators colours, using black, red, white, and/or gold

The primary colour of the uniform set should be dark, or non-white

Fans can either design a unique logo for the chest and shoulder of the jersey or use the existing Belleville Sens primary and secondary crests

Designs should be submitted as a PDF or JPEG file

More information on the Belleville Sens NextGen Jersey Contest, including rules and regulations, can be found. If you have any more questions or concerns, you can contact info@bellevillesens.com.

