Syracuse Crunch Announce Details of 2024-25 Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital October 12

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced details for the team's 31st Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital when the team hosts the Belleville Senators on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

The game will be highlighted by an opening ceremony celebrating the return of Crunch hockey for another season in downtown Syracuse. To begin the opening ceremony, Special Olympians will accompany the team onto the ice during player introductions.

Additionally, the first 5,000 fans in attendance on Oct. 12 will receive thunder sticks, courtesy of Upstate University Hospital.

Upstate University Hospital is part of Upstate Medical University, the only medical university in Central New York. A highlight of Upstate's leading role in patient care is its ability to ensure access to vital one-of-a-kind services, such as burn and trauma care and an array of highly specialized stroke, cancer, neurological, neurosurgical, pediatric and orthopedic services through its Upstate University Hospital, Upstate Community Hospital, Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, the Upstate Cancer Center, and dozens of facilities throughout the region. More info can be found at: https://www.upstate.edu/hospital/

