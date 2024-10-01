Monsters Announce Changes to Training Camp Roster

October 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday several changes to the club's 2024-25 Training Camp Roster, listed below. Details on Cleveland's 2024-25 Training Camp are available here.

Forward Hunter McKown was assigned by Columbus to Cleveland while the Blue Jackets recalled defensemen Cole Clayton and Stanislav Svozil, and goaltender Zachary Sawchenko. Forward Jake Gaudet, playing on an AHL contract, joins Columbus as well on a professional tryout (PTO) basis.

2024-25 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (8) - accurate as of 9/30/24

Forwards (5)

Cameron Butler, Curtis Hall, Stefan Matteau, Hunter McKown, Justin Pearson

Defensemen (2)

Corson Ceulemans, Samuel Knazko

Goaltenders (1)

Pavel Cajan

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.