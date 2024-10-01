Hispanic Heritage Night Set for October 25
October 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
We're hosting our first-ever Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Compare Foods, on Friday, Oct. 25!
Here are some highlights for the 7 p.m. game against the Bridgeport Islanders at Bojangles Coliseum:
A pregame performance with singer Wanda Lopez and Greazy Keyz beginning when doors open at 6 p.m. and again during the first intermission.
Guest emcee Jorge Andres (WBTV) will provide bilingual updates alongside Kendall Smith
Food specials including Esquites (corn, spicy mayonnaise, and queso fresco topped with tajin) and Pork and Cheese Pupusas (two griddle corn cakes stuffed with pork and cheese, served with salsa and coleslaw) will be available at the Red Line Club. Pupusa samples will be available at the front entrance prior to the game.
Merchandise special - a Hispanic Heritage Night t-shirt will be available at the merchandise stand.
Game tickets are available now! Please contact the Checkers at (704) 342-4423 with any questions.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
