Rangers Complete Series of Transactions, Nine Report to Wolf Pack

October 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has trimmed its Training Camp roster by nine players.

The club has assigned forwards Jaroslav Chmelaø, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Dylan Roobroeck, and Adam Sýkora to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Forwards Blade Jenkins and Nate Sucese, and defenseman Blake Hillman, have been released from their professional tryout agreements (PTO) with the Rangers and will report to the Wolf Pack. All three players are under contract with the Wolf Pack for the 2024-25 season.

Additionally, the Rangers have released forward Adam Erne and defenseman Madison Bowey from their PTO's. Both Erne and Bowey have agreed to PTO's with the Wolf Pack and will report to Hartford.

Chmelaø, 21, scored a career-high 15 points (5 g, 10 a) in 26 games with the Providence College Friars last season as a sophomore. The 6'5" forward also set a new career-high in assists with ten and in +/- with a +7 rating.

The native of Nove Mesto nad Metuji, CZE, also appeared in seven regular season games with the Wolf Pack, scoring two goals. He added three points (2 g, 1 a) in ten Calder Cup Playoff games last spring.

Chmelaø was selected in the fifth round, 144 th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

McConnell-Barker, 20, appeared in 52 games with the OHL's Soo Greyhounds a season ago, scoring 51 points (22 g, 29 a). He finished third on the club in points, tied for third in goals, and fifth in assists. In eleven playoff games, the 6'2", 191-pound forward tacked on 15 points (5 g, 10 a). He was the second-highest scorer on the Greyhounds during their postseason run.

Following his junior career, the native of London, ON, dressed in four Calder Cup Playoff games with the Wolf Pack.

McConnell-Barker was selected in the third round, 97 th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

Roobroeck, 20, recorded 72 points (26 g, 46 a) in 68 games with the OHL's Oshawa Generals in 2023-24. He ranked second on the team in points and third in assists. Roobroeck tacked on 26 points (11 g, 15 a) in 21 games during the OHL Playoffs for the Generals. His eleven postseason goals led the club in that category.

The native of London, ON, went on to appear in one Calder Cup Playoff game with the Wolf Pack, making his pro debut on May 22 against the Hershey Bears.

Roobroeck was selected in the sixth round, 178 th overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

Sýkora, 20, recorded 23 points (8 g, 15 a) in 66 games as a rookie with the Wolf Pack a season ago. The native of Piestany, SVK, scored a career-high four points (1 g, 3 a) on Dec. 1, 2023, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In ten Calder Cup Playoff games last spring, Sýkora tacked on three assists.

Sýkora was selected in the second round, 63 rd overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

Jenkins, 23, appeared in 13 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2023-24 season after signing with the club on Feb. 17, 2024. The native of Jackson, MI, recorded three points (2 g, 1 a). Jenkins also appeared in five Calder Cup Playoff games with the club.

In addition to his time with the Wolf Pack, Jenkins recorded 55 points (24 g, 31 a) in 56 games with the ECHL's Worcester Railers. The 6'2", 198-pound forward led the Railers in goals with 24 and finished second on the club in points with 55.

Sucese, 28, recorded a career-high 23 goals with the AHL's Chicago Wolves during the 2023-24 campaign. Overall, he recorded 37 points (23 g, 14 a) in 72 games played. His 37 points and 72 games played were also career-highs.

The native of Fairport, NY, finished second on the Wolves in goals and fifth in points in his second season with the club. He has appeared in 220 career AHL games with the Wolves, Iowa Wild, and Tucson Roadrunners, scoring 81 points (44 g, 37 a).

Hillman, 28, scored a career-high four goals and eleven assists for 15 points during the 2023-24 campaign, his second as a member of the Wolf Pack. He skated in 60 games with the club, also a new career-high.

During the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, Hillman notched three points (1 g, 2 a) in ten games as the Wolf Pack advanced to the Atlantic Division Finals for the second consecutive season.

Erne, 29, split the 2023-24 season between the NHL's Edmonton Oilers and AHL's Bakersfield Condors. With the Oilers, in 24 games, he recorded two points (1 g, 1 a). In 36 games with the Condors, the native of New Haven, CT, scored 12 points (6 g, 6 a). He also dressed in two Calder Cup Playoff games.

Over the course of his career, Erne has appeared in 379 career NHL games, scoring 91 points (41 g, 50 a) with the Oilers, Detroit Red Wings, and Tampa Bay Lightning. In 195 career AHL games with the Condors, Grand Rapids Griffins, and Syracuse Crunch, he has recorded 105 points (47 g, 58 a).

Bowey, 29, scored seven points (2 g, 5 a) in 22 games with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL. Additionally, he skated in 21 games with KHL Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod and eight games with KHL Dinamo Minsk.

He last appeared in the AHL in 2022-23, scoring 13 points (4 g, 9 a) in 35 games with the Laval Rocket.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are presented by Verizon.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, Oct. 18, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, flex plans, and single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.