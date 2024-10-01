Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Roster

October 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the 24-man training camp roster. Training camp opens today at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The training camp roster consists of 15 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Forwards (15)

NO NAME AGE DOB HGT WGT BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB

8 Carson Focht 24 2/4/00 6'0 180 Regina, SK Henderson (AHL)

Tulsa (ECHL)

11 Jujhar Khaira 30 8/13/94 6'5 214 Surrey, BC Minnesota (NHL)

Iowa (AHL)

14 Tristan Allard 22 6/23/02 6'2 196 Renfrew, ON Syracuse (AHL)

19 Ara Nazarian 28 6/19/96 5'9 185 Boxford, MA Belfast (EIHL)

25 Dylan Duke 21 3/4/03 5'10 177 Strongsville, OH Syracuse (AHL)

University of Michigan (NCAA)

29 Lukas Svejkovsky 22 11/28/01 5'11 175 Tampa, FL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)

Wheeling (ECHL)

40 Gabriel Dumont 33 10/6/90 5'11 196 Degelis, QC Syracuse (AHL)

42 Joel Teasdale 25 3/11/99 6'0 210 Repentigny, QC Iowa (AHL)

44 Kale Kessy 31 12/4/92 6'4 225 Shaunavon, SK Iowa (AHL)

54 Lucas Edmonds 23 1/27/01 5'11 178 North Bay, ON Syracuse (AHL)

61 Milo Roelens 21 1/16/03 6'7 217 St. Petronille, QC Syracuse (AHL)

Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)

77 Gabriel Szturc 21 9/24/03 5'11 194 Cesky Tesin, Czechia Syracuse (AHL)

Kelowna (WHL)

78 Jaydon Dureau 23 1/20/01 6'0 176 White City, SK Syracuse (AHL)

Orlando (ECHL)

85 Daniel Walcott 30 2/19/94 6'0 178 Île-Perrot, QC Syracuse (AHL)

88 Niko Huuhtanen 21 6/26/03 6'3 198 Helsinki, Finland Jukurit (Liiga)

Syracuse (AHL)

Defensemen (7)

NO NAME AGE DOB HGT WGT BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB

4 Tobie Bisson 27 2/1/97 6'3 207 Rosemere, QC Laval (AHL)

7 Scott Walford 25 1/12/99 6'2 201 Coquitlam, BC Syracuse (AHL)

McGill University (OUAA)

51 Derrick Pouliot 30 1/16/94 6'1 205 Estevan, SK Dallas (NHL)

Texas (AHL)

57 Dyllan Gill 20 6/7/04 6'3 194 Riverview, NB Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)

74 Tyson Feist 23 1/14/01 6'3 208 Dawson Creek, BC Syracuse (AHL)

Chicago (AHL)

Orlando (ECHL)

76 Roman Schmidt 21 2/27/03 6'5 218 Midland, MI Syracuse (AHL)

Kitchener (OHL)

Kingston (OHL)

96 Chris Harpur 28 9/13/96 6'3 201 Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON Syracuse (AHL)

Orlando (ECHL)

Goaltenders (2)

NO NAME AGE DOB HGT WGT BIRTHPLACE LAST YRS CLUB

31 Brandon Halverson 28 3/29/96 6'5 235 Traverse City, MI Syracuse (AHL)

Orlando (ECHL)

59 Ryan Fanti 24 10/3/99 6'3 199 Thunder Bay, ON Fort Wayne (ECHL)

