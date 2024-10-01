Reign Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

October 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced their initial 2024 training camp roster and schedule as they begin on-ice sessions Monday at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo.

The roster features 30 total players, including 18 forwards, nine defenders, and three goaltenders. Among the group are 13 returners that have appeared on Ontario's roster in previous seasons.

Nine players on the Reign's initial roster are on tryouts, including forwards Arvid Caderoth, Patrick Moynihan and Ben Poisson, who previously signed ECHL contracts with the team's affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits earlier this summer.

Additional players that are in camp who have recently signed tryout agreements include goaltenders Jacob Ingham and Kolby Hay, defenders Parker Berge, Dru Krebs and Cameron Supryka, as well as forward Jake Wise.

The Reign's full initial training camp roster is as follows -

Goaltenders (3) - Kolby Hay, Jacob Ingham, Erik Portillo

Defensemen (9) - Parker Berge, Angus Booth, Jakub Dvorak, Dru Krebs, Joe Hicketts, Jack Millar, Luke Rowe, Cameron Supryka, Reilly Walsh

Forwards (18) - Bryce Brodzinski, Arvid Caderoth, Martin Chromiak, Jacob Doty, Shawn Element, Glenn Gawdin, Charles Hudon, Aatu Jamsen, Kaleb Lawrence, Tyler Madden, Patrick Moynihan, Quinn Olson, Francesco Pinelli, Ben Poisson, Tate Singleton, Jake Wise, Colton Young, Koehn Ziemmer

A full version of the roster can be viewed here. Additional players can be added to the roster at a later date once assigned.

Ontario will play one exhibition game during the preseason on Saturday in San Diego against the Gulls at Pechanga Arena at 6 p.m.

The full 2024 Reign training camp schedule is listed below -

Date Event Time Location

Tuesday, 10/1 Practice 10 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Wednesday, 10/2 Practice 10:30 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Thursday, 10/3 OFF DAY

Friday, 10/4 Practice 10:30 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Saturday, 10/5 Away at San Diego 6 p.m. Pechanga Arena

Sunday, 10/6 Home Scrimmage 4 p.m. Toyota Arena

Monday, 10/7 OFF DAY

Tuesday, 10/8 Practice 11:00 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Wednesday, 10/9 Practice 11:00 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Thursday, 10/10 Practice 11:00 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

Friday, 10/11 Practice 11:00 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center

2024-25 ALL-IN Memberships are on sale now! Go ALL-IN at OntarioReign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.