Reign Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster and Schedule
October 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced their initial 2024 training camp roster and schedule as they begin on-ice sessions Monday at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo.
The roster features 30 total players, including 18 forwards, nine defenders, and three goaltenders. Among the group are 13 returners that have appeared on Ontario's roster in previous seasons.
Nine players on the Reign's initial roster are on tryouts, including forwards Arvid Caderoth, Patrick Moynihan and Ben Poisson, who previously signed ECHL contracts with the team's affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits earlier this summer.
Additional players that are in camp who have recently signed tryout agreements include goaltenders Jacob Ingham and Kolby Hay, defenders Parker Berge, Dru Krebs and Cameron Supryka, as well as forward Jake Wise.
The Reign's full initial training camp roster is as follows -
Goaltenders (3) - Kolby Hay, Jacob Ingham, Erik Portillo
Defensemen (9) - Parker Berge, Angus Booth, Jakub Dvorak, Dru Krebs, Joe Hicketts, Jack Millar, Luke Rowe, Cameron Supryka, Reilly Walsh
Forwards (18) - Bryce Brodzinski, Arvid Caderoth, Martin Chromiak, Jacob Doty, Shawn Element, Glenn Gawdin, Charles Hudon, Aatu Jamsen, Kaleb Lawrence, Tyler Madden, Patrick Moynihan, Quinn Olson, Francesco Pinelli, Ben Poisson, Tate Singleton, Jake Wise, Colton Young, Koehn Ziemmer
A full version of the roster can be viewed here. Additional players can be added to the roster at a later date once assigned.
Ontario will play one exhibition game during the preseason on Saturday in San Diego against the Gulls at Pechanga Arena at 6 p.m.
The full 2024 Reign training camp schedule is listed below -
Date Event Time Location
Tuesday, 10/1 Practice 10 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center
Wednesday, 10/2 Practice 10:30 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center
Thursday, 10/3 OFF DAY
Friday, 10/4 Practice 10:30 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center
Saturday, 10/5 Away at San Diego 6 p.m. Pechanga Arena
Sunday, 10/6 Home Scrimmage 4 p.m. Toyota Arena
Monday, 10/7 OFF DAY
Tuesday, 10/8 Practice 11:00 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center
Wednesday, 10/9 Practice 11:00 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center
Thursday, 10/10 Practice 11:00 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center
Friday, 10/11 Practice 11:00 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center
2024-25 ALL-IN Memberships are on sale now! Go ALL-IN at OntarioReign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2024
- United Way and Rockford IceHogs Team up for Literacy, Special Game Night on December 14 - Rockford IceHogs
- Blues Assign F Nikita Alexandrov to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rangers Complete Series of Transactions, Nine Report to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster and Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Hispanic Heritage Night Set for October 25 - Charlotte Checkers
- Panthers Assign Ryan McAllister, Oliver Okuliar and Wilmer Skoog to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolves Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Roster - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details of 2024-25 Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital October 12 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Announce Changes to Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Chris Terry - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Reign Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster and Schedule
- Reign Announce Updates to Hockey Operations Staff
- Reign Announce Break the Ice, Set Preseason Schedule Ahead of 2024-25 Season
- 2024-25 Reign Single Game Tickets on Sale Now
- LA Kings Sign Erik Portillo to Three-Year Contract