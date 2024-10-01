Bridgeport Islanders Sign Chris Terry

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed forward Chris Terry to an AHL contract.

Terry, 35, returns to the organization after spending two seasons with the team from 2021-23. He holds the franchise record for most points (78) and assists (51) in a single season, which he collected in 67 games while serving as an alternate captain in 2022-23. During his first season with the Islanders, Terry recorded a team-leading 30 goals, 61 points, and 10 power-play goals in 2021-22. He is a four-time 30-goal scorer in the AHL.

Last season, Terry notched 50 points (21g, 29a) in 61 games with the Chicago Wolves while serving as team captain. The Brampton Ont. native became the 20th player in AHL history to score 300 career goals on Dec. 23, 2023, and became the 26th player in AHL history to record 700 career points with two assists on Nov. 12, 2023.

Terry enters the 2024-25 campaign tied for 17th in all-time AHL goals (311), tied for 23rd in points (741), 26th in assists (430), and 38th in games played (815). He is a five-time AHL All-Star, and won the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL's leading scorer during the 2017-18 season with the Laval Rocket (71 points).

Terry has also recorded 38 points (22g, 16a) in 152 NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens (2012-17). He was selected by Carolina in the fifth round (132nd overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft.

