Panthers Assign Ryan McAllister, Oliver Okuliar and Wilmer Skoog to Charlotte

October 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Panthers continue to trim their roster, assigning forwards Ryan McAllister, Oliver Okuliar and Wilmer Skoog to Charlotte.

McAllister, 22, posted 19 points (8g, 11a) in 37 games for Charlotte as a rookie last season.

Okuliar, 24, is slated to begin his first pro season in North America after playing five seasons overseas in his native Slovakia, Finland and Czechia. Last season the forward racked up 45 points (24g, 21a) in 52 games in the Czech league, leading his club in goals and points.

Skoog, 25, recorded 31 points (22g, 9a) in 49 games last season for Charlotte, tying for the team lead in goals as a rookie. The Boston University product also appeared in 20 games for the ECHL's Florida Everblades.

The Checkers are in the midst of their 2024-25 training camp, presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites - which will run until the season begins on Oct. 12.

