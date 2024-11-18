Moose Assign Ben Zloty to Norfolk
November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team assigned defenceman Ben Zloty to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.
Zloty, 22, has one assist in four games with the Moose this season, recording his first AHL point on Nov. 16 against Chicago. During the 2023-24 campaign, Zloty totalled 23 points (7G, 16A) in 42 games with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. The Calgary, Alta. product also appeared in four games with the Texas Stars. Prior to turning pro, Zloty accumulated 189 points (26G, 163A) in 207 WHL contests with the Winnipeg ICE. He was named a WHL East Division First Team All-Star for the 2022-23 season.
The Moose are back on home ice for a pair of games this week against the Chicago Wolves. Thursday, Nov. 21 is the club's first Project 11 School Day Game of the season, set for a 10:30 a.m. puck drop. Saturday, Nov. 23 is the 25th Season Game, slated for a 2 p.m. start. Tickets to all Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2024
- Moose Assign Ben Zloty to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Jack Campbell Joins Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Colorado Eagles Add Forward Maros Jedlicka - Colorado Eagles
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: November 18th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Bring Back Honorary Captain of the Game Program for 2024-25 Season - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Recall Blake McLaughlin from Loan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Brown Loaned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: November 19 at Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Bojangles Game Preview: November 18 at Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Henderson Silver Knights to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Knight this Saturday - Henderson Silver Knights
- Checkers Extend Lease at Bojangles Coliseum - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Defenseman Denton Mateychuk Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - Cleveland Monsters
- Cleveland's Denton Mateychuk Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Seth Helgeson to PTO - Bridgeport Islanders
- Detroit Recalls William Lagesson from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Sens' Week Highlighted by Historic Shootout Win in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Bears Battle North Division Foes - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Establish Floor Hockey Program with Springfield Public Schools - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Grans to Flyers, Gahagen Recalled to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Teddy Bear Toss Set for November 30 - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Pick up Three Points in San Jose - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Manitoba Moose Stories
- Moose Assign Ben Zloty to Norfolk
- Moose Recall Graham Sward from Norfolk
- Moose Tip Wolves 5-3
- Moose Edged by IceHogs, 3-2
- Moose Outlast Milwaukee in Shootout