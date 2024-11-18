Moose Assign Ben Zloty to Norfolk

November 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team assigned defenceman Ben Zloty to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Zloty, 22, has one assist in four games with the Moose this season, recording his first AHL point on Nov. 16 against Chicago. During the 2023-24 campaign, Zloty totalled 23 points (7G, 16A) in 42 games with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. The Calgary, Alta. product also appeared in four games with the Texas Stars. Prior to turning pro, Zloty accumulated 189 points (26G, 163A) in 207 WHL contests with the Winnipeg ICE. He was named a WHL East Division First Team All-Star for the 2022-23 season.

The Moose are back on home ice for a pair of games this week against the Chicago Wolves. Thursday, Nov. 21 is the club's first Project 11 School Day Game of the season, set for a 10:30 a.m. puck drop. Saturday, Nov. 23 is the 25th Season Game, slated for a 2 p.m. start. Tickets to all Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.